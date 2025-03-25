Gurinder Chadha’s ‘Bride and Prejudice’ turned ‘Pride and Prejudice’ into a cross-cultural spectacle. Over two decades later, its take on love, marriage, and identity still feels fresh
Twenty-one years ago, Gurinder Chadha took Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (1813) and gave it a cross-cultural makeover by drenching it in Bollywood glamour with Bride and Prejudice (2004), swapping Regency-era England’s drawing rooms for lavish Indian weddings, bhangra beats, and a global love story stretching from Amritsar to London, New York and Goa. While Austen’s work critiques the rigid social structures of 19th-century England, the adaptation by Chadha, the Kenyan-born British film director of Indian origin, transposed these concerns to contemporary India, where arranged marriages are less about love and more about status, wealth, and duty. As we witness a surge in matchmaking reality shows like Indian Matchmaking, the film’s satirical take on the commodification of marriage feels more timely than ever.
Chadha, known for films like What’s Cooking? (2000) and Bend It Like Beckham (2002), lent the story — which shows that no matter the era or continent, finding the right match is never simple — a rich cultural perspective, tackling Western condescension toward Indian traditions. As the film’s protagonist, Lalita Bakshi/Darcy (Aishwarya Rai), the fiery, whip-smart second daughter of an Indian family desperate to see their girls wed, mirrors Elizabeth Bennet’s intelligence and wit with an accentuated political understanding. William Darcy (Martin Henderson) is a straight-laced, wealthy American businessman who views India as an ‘exotic other’. Darcy’s initial perceptions of India reflect an occidental gaze which are both patronising and uninformed.
Bollywood meets Austen
The movie is packed with sharp dialogues, the most noteworthy being by Lalita that critique Darcy’s cultural ignorance. Her most iconic line is, “We thought we got rid of imperialists like you!” and when Darcy tries to defend himself with “I am not British, I’m American”, her “Exactly!” serves the final, unshakeable word.
On the other hand, India’s obsession with NRI grooms is mocked in the adaptation through Mr. Kohli (Nitin Ganatra), a hilariously over-the-top version of Mr. Collins, who thinks his American accent makes up for his lack of charisma. Lalita’s scathing dismissal of him — “If marrying Kohli is your (Lalita’s mother’s) idea of happiness, then I think I’ll take my chances on spinsterhood” — mirrors Austen’s own satirical take on gendered social expectations.
Fundamentally, the adaptation and the novel both explore marriage as a transaction. What Chadha has done is a skillful retainment of Austen’s core narrative structure around wealth, marriage and reputation but has also modified it to reflect the political tensions of the modern world. In Austen’s England, women had limited options — marry well or face financial ruin. In Chadha’s India, the stakes are different but just as high: families still fret over daughters ‘settling down,’ and foreign suitors like Mr. Kohli are prized for their Western salaries rather than personal compatibility between the couples. This is made especially clear when Lalita’s best friend Chandra Lamba (Sonali Kulkarni), the film’s equivalent of Charlotte Lucas, marries him out of practicality rather than love. This wedding serves as a key moment in the film, highlighting the social pressures on women to marry for security and not romance.
Literature vs. popular cinema
Canadian literary critic Linda Hutcheon argues in A Theory of Adaptation (2006) that adaptations are not mere imitations but creative re-interpretations that resonate with new audiences and contexts. She describes adaptation as a form of repetition with variation, where a story is reshaped through different media and cultural lenses. Bride and Prejudice exemplified this by taking Austen’s themes of love, class, and social expectations and relocating them, giving the story new meanings and resonances.
While Austen’s novel operates through the subtlety of drawing-room conversations, the film amplifies emotions through music and spectacle, aligning with the expectations of mainstream cinema audiences. Chadha’s use of Bollywood aesthetics — vibrant song-and-dance sequences, melodramatic expressions and comedic elements — allows her to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western storytelling traditions, making Austen’s themes more accessible and appealing to the audience.
The film also challenged the dominant narrative of arranged marriages by presenting them not as regressive but as nuanced and region-specific traditions. Adaptation, therefore, becomes an act of cultural negotiation, reshaping the textual narrative to reflect social realities while resisting the stereotypical ‘orientalist fantasy’ often portrayed in Western cinema.
Comparison with Joe Wright’s 2005 adaptation
Bride and Prejudice and Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice (2005) differ not only in setting but also in their cultural interpretations of Austen’s novel. Wright’s adaptation remains faithful to the Regency-era English society, where class divisions, gender roles, and inheritance laws dictate women’s futures. The film’s restrained elegance reflects the social rigidity of Austen’s world, where reputation and decorum define one’s prospects. In contrast, Chadha has reimagined the same with an added layer of globalisation and postcolonial tensions. The film’s critique of the occidental viewpoint highlights the lingering effects of imperialism on cultural identity.
This regional shift also affects the portrayal of the protagonists. Elizabeth Bennet in Wright’s film resists social expectations within an aristocratic British framework, subtly pushing against gender norms through wit and intelligence. In contrast, Lalita Bakshi in Chadha’s film directly challenges global class dynamics and questions the preference for Americanisation in Indian society. Similarly, while Wright’s Darcy struggles with personal pride and social awkwardness, Chadha’s Darcy is a product of his political upbringing, learning to appreciate India beyond its stereotypes.
Visually and tonally, the films reflect their respective lifestyles. Wright’s adaptation is subdued, romantic, and atmospheric, using misty landscapes and candlelit ballrooms to evoke the quiet intensity of Austen’s world. Chadha, in contrast, goes for a vibrant mainstream spectacle, broadening the conversation to include a non-West identity in a lopsided world.
Far from being a superficial retelling, the film is a transformation, a cultural commentary rather than just an adaptation. It embeds Pride and Prejudice in a postcolonial framework and embracing the language of popular cinema, revitalising Austen’s classic for a contemporary global audience. The film not only honours the novel’s original themes but also expands upon them, making it a vital and innovative adaptation that transcends political and literary boundaries.
It is a fun, colourful, and sometimes cheeky take on a literary classic, proving that Austen’s stories can transcend time and geography. And honestly, who can resist a good Bollywood dance number?