Twenty-one years ago, Gurinder Chadha took Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice (1813) and gave it a cross-cultural makeover by drenching it in Bollywood glamour with Bride and Prejudice (2004), swapping Regency-era England’s drawing rooms for lavish Indian weddings, bhangra beats, and a global love story stretching from Amritsar to London, New York and Goa. While Austen’s work critiques the rigid social structures of 19th-century England, the adaptation by Chadha, the Kenyan-born British film director of Indian origin, transposed these concerns to contemporary India, where arranged marriages are less about love and more about status, wealth, and duty. As we witness a surge in matchmaking reality shows like Indian Matchmaking, the film’s satirical take on the commodification of marriage feels more timely than ever.

Chadha, known for films like What’s Cooking? (2000) and Bend It Like Beckham (2002), lent the story — which shows that no matter the era or continent, finding the right match is never simple — a rich cultural perspective, tackling Western condescension toward Indian traditions. As the film’s protagonist, Lalita Bakshi/Darcy (Aishwarya Rai), the fiery, whip-smart second daughter of an Indian family desperate to see their girls wed, mirrors Elizabeth Bennet’s intelligence and wit with an accentuated political understanding. William Darcy (Martin Henderson) is a straight-laced, wealthy American businessman who views India as an ‘exotic other’. Darcy’s initial perceptions of India reflect an occidental gaze which are both patronising and uninformed. Bollywood meets Austen The movie is packed with sharp dialogues, the most noteworthy being by Lalita that critique Darcy’s cultural ignorance. Her most iconic line is, “We thought we got rid of imperialists like you!” and when Darcy tries to defend himself with “I am not British, I’m American”, her “Exactly!” serves the final, unshakeable word. On the other hand, India’s obsession with NRI grooms is mocked in the adaptation through Mr. Kohli (Nitin Ganatra), a hilariously over-the-top version of Mr. Collins, who thinks his American accent makes up for his lack of charisma. Lalita’s scathing dismissal of him — “If marrying Kohli is your (Lalita’s mother’s) idea of happiness, then I think I’ll take my chances on spinsterhood” — mirrors Austen’s own satirical take on gendered social expectations. Also read: Aamir Khan at 60: The ‘perfectionist’ who remains Bollywood’s grandmaster of surprises

Fundamentally, the adaptation and the novel both explore marriage as a transaction. What Chadha has done is a skillful retainment of Austen’s core narrative structure around wealth, marriage and reputation but has also modified it to reflect the political tensions of the modern world. In Austen’s England, women had limited options — marry well or face financial ruin. In Chadha’s India, the stakes are different but just as high: families still fret over daughters ‘settling down,’ and foreign suitors like Mr. Kohli are prized for their Western salaries rather than personal compatibility between the couples. This is made especially clear when Lalita’s best friend Chandra Lamba (Sonali Kulkarni), the film’s equivalent of Charlotte Lucas, marries him out of practicality rather than love. This wedding serves as a key moment in the film, highlighting the social pressures on women to marry for security and not romance.