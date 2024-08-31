Anurag Kashyap’s crime epic, Gangs of Wasseypur, a blood-soaked saga of revenge spanning generations, is back on the big screen after over a decade. The two-part franchise, hailed as one of the most iconic films of the last decade, is being re-released in over 50 Miraj Cinemas’ theatres across the country. This re-release, a trip down memory lane, will give fans and first-timers alike full-throttle experience, allowing them to relive — or discover — the world of Dhanbad’s coal mafia in all its raw, uncut glory.



For those who missed the Wasseypur craze back in 2012, this is your chance to catch up on a film that became the only Indian movie to feature in The Guardian list of 100 Best Films of the 21st century. Originally released in two parts — in June and August 2012 — Gangs of Wasseypur quickly acquired cult status with its visceral, unflinching portrayal of bloodshed, dark humour, and a cast of characters so vividly portrayed that they’re etched into the annals of Bollywood legend, and social media memes. The ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajkummar Rao among others, brought a gritty realism to the screen that has rarely been matched.

A cult classic for a new generation: A recap

Gangs of Wasseypur I begins with Shahid Khan (Ahlawat), a feared dacoit in the coal-rich town of Wasseypur in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, whose betrayal and death at the hands of the powerful Qureshi family sets off a bloody chain of events. His son, Sardar Khan, played with ruthless intensity by Bajpayee, grows up with a singular purpose — to avenge his father’s death and reclaim his family’s honour. As Sardar rises through the ranks of the local underworld, his quest for revenge becomes an all-consuming obsession, setting the stage for a violent, intergenerational feud. The second part of the saga shifts focus to Sardar’s sons, particularly Faizal Khan, portrayed by Siddiqui in a career-defining role. Initially an unlikely heir, Faizal is a quiet, marijuana-smoking youth who gradually transforms into the most feared and calculating gangster in Wasseypur. His rise to power is marked by betrayals, brutal killings, and a relentless pursuit of his family’s enemies.

The narrative is a dense, multi-layered exploration of how power and violence are passed down through generations, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their wake. Gangs of Wasseypur premiered at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, where it was met with enthusiastic reviews from international critics. Its realism resonated with audiences worldwide. Kashyap’s direction was praised for its audacious vision and fearless storytelling, with many hailing the film as a landmark in Indian cinema that pushed the boundaries of what could be achieved in the industry. The film’s success on the global stage opened doors for Indian independent cinema, inspiring filmmakers to explore dark stories that had previously been confined to the fringes of mainstream cinema.

What the director, cast members have to say

In a release, Mantraraj Paliwal, vice-chairman of Miraj Group, expressed his excitement about bringing Gangs of Wasseypur* back to theatres. “This film isn’t just a movie; it's a powerful experience that holds a special place in the hearts of so many people. Watching it in a theatre, with its raw energy and gripping storytelling, is a completely different experience in comparison to watching it on a streaming platform,” Paliwal said. Indeed, while Wasseypur I and Wasseypur II have found a new audience on OTT platforms, nothing compares to the thrill of seeing it on the big screen, where the cacophony of bullets, curses, and iconic dialogues resonate with a life of their own.

Director Anurag Kashyap echoed this sentiment, expressing his gratitude to Miraj Cinemas for re-releasing the films as a back-to-back marathon. “I am very grateful that a whole generation that discovered it on OTT platforms will get to watch it on the big screen,” he said. For Kashyap, the re-release gives a chance to audiences to experience the film as it was always meant to be seen.

Zeishan Quadri, co-writer and actor, said, “Audiences loved it back then, and the children, now 18+, can go to theatres to watch it. Many told me that they had missed watching it in theatres. They, too, can enjoy it now! Cinegoers are already anticipating a thunderous response at the box office!”

The film’s re-release has stirred up a whirlwind of emotions among the original cast and crew. Bajpayee was elated. “The memory of watching the film hasn’t faded away. I hope Gangs of Wasseypur will again start the trend of re-releasing all the great films,” Bajpayee said, adding that he hopes to see more classics like Satya find their way back to theatres.

Siddiqui shared his excitement: “Watching both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur together, as it was originally intended, is a very special experience. This film is not just a story for us; it’s a journey.” For Richa Chadha, the film is more than just a milestone; it’s the launchpad that catapulted her into stardom. “I am delighted that a new audience will rediscover this cult film and have the opportunity of watching it on the big screen. It gave me a career. This was the real break,” she said. Chadha’s character, Nagma, remains one of the most memorable portrayals of a woman in recent Indian cinema.

Huma Qureshi, who played the fierce and enigmatic Mohsina, is equally thrilled. “Seeing the film re-release feels like coming full circle. I want young women to walk back into theatres and relive her larger-than-life persona, reminding everyone that they, too, have got that fire,” she said.

Vineet Kumar Singh, who played Danish Khan, spoke about the film’s impact. “Many people who became fans of Wasseypur did not have the chance to experience it in theatres. They often talk about how much they would love to see it on the big screen,” Singh said.