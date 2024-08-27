Aamir Khan to team up with Rajinikanth after 30-year gap in 'Coolie'?

After the 1975 'Godfather' based forgettable movie, ‘Aatank hi Aatank’, actor Aamir Khan is likely to team up with Rajinikanth on the big screen once again.

These two actors will collaborate after 30 years for ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s new big-budget film 'Coolie'. The shooting for this highly anticipated film from the Lokesh stable started last month in Hyderabad.

Aamir Khan, who has been ‘away' from films for a while, is most likely to be seen in a special cameo role in the film, said news reports.

Telugu star Nagarjuna was supposed to play the lead antagonist in the film, however, that did not work out. Kannada actor Upendra Rao then got on board as the main villain. Amitabh Bachchan, Shruti Haasan and Rana Daggubati are other actors who are playing prominent roles in 'Coolie'.

Not part of LCU

Notably, 'Coolie' will not be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe but a stand-alone film. However, the director had assured his fans that more films will be part of the LCU (Lokesh's Cinematic Universe) like 'Kaithi 2' and 'Vikram 2'. But the Rajinikanth starrer will stand on its own, he had clarified. The film will release sometime around the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Aamir is working in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', paired opposite Genelia Deshmukh. It is an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film 'Champions' and is directed by RS Prasanna. The shooting has been wrapped up for the film.