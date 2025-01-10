Veteran filmmaker Bala, who has carved a name for himself with unique characters, cathartic moments, and shocking climaxes, is back with Vanangaan. As 2025 marks his 25th year in the film industry, audiences know what to expect from his films — and he has followed the same template.

The story of Vanangaan treads familiar ground. Kotti (Arun Vijay), a deaf and mute young man living in Kanyakumari, leads a peaceful life with his adopted sister Devi (Richa). His life takes a beautiful and meaningful turn when he secures a job as a security guard at a home for the disabled. However, when Kotti discovers a group of men exploiting the vulnerabilities of visually impaired girls for their crimes, he is unable to tolerate the injustice and brutally murders two of them.

Another feather in Arun Vijay’s cap

Though the police fail to identify the killer, Kotti confesses to the murders in court but refuses to reveal his motive. The presiding judge (a sharp performance by Mysskin) assigns a special investigator (Samuthirakani) to uncover the truth behind Kotti’s actions. The rest of the story explores whether Kotti manages to find and punish the third culprit, and whether the legal system delivers justice for his vigilante actions.

Arun Vijay has given his heart and soul to the film. Once again, he proves that he is a powerful performer and has the potential to elevate any role with his intense performance. Vanangaan adds another feather to his cap as an actor. Newcomer Ridha impresses with a heartfelt performance, particularly in an emotional breakdown scene with Arun that will resonate deeply with viewers. Roshini Prakash, who plays Kotti’s romantic interest, performs her role effectively.

A quintessential Bala film

The first half of Vanangaan features some problematic scenes. Bala could have been more sensitive in depicting crimes against women; the visual exploitation of such scenes to emphasise their gravity feels unnecessary. Additionally, Bala’s protagonists in various films have often been shown physically assaulting women — a pattern that continues here under the guise of narrative justification. Society has evolved, and filmmakers like Bala should adapt to these changes.

That said, Bala delivers what we expect from him. The second half, in particular, is packed with hard-hitting, gritty revenge scenes that are powerfully executed. Bala sensitively captures the emotions and struggles of physically challenged people, telling a compelling story through their perspectives.

While the first half features the typical Bala-esque humour and romance, the film gains momentum at the intermission, transitioning into a gripping, emotionally charged conflict in the second half.

On the technical front, Vanangaan excels. RB Gurudev’s visuals are rich and evocative, while Sathish Surya’s sharp editing ensures a crisp runtime. GV Prakash’s soulful songs complement the film beautifully, and Sam CS’s powerful background score heightens the intensity of key moments. Overall, Vanangaan is a quintessential Bala film, blending raw emotions and violence, backed by a standout performance by Arun Vijay.