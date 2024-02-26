When one thinks about Holocaust movies, Schindler’s List (1994) — with its violence and grayscale — immediately springs to mind. Even for the uninitiated, thinking of watching a movie about Holocaust remembrance inadvertently means bracing one’s stomach for brutality because how else can you depict a genocide without invoking bloodshed and cruelty? Amon Goeth, the main antagonist of the Steven Speilberg movie, is pure evil and sadistic. He shoots German prisoners from his balcony for fun.



There is a clear wall between Goeth and the audience. Even a sense of alienation persists through the movie; you cannot associate with him, and he only evokes strong emotions of horror and hatred. But when it comes to Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the commandant of Auschwitz in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest — loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis, and nominated for Oscars in five categories (Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, International Feature, and Sound) — none of these attributes fit him. The movie at no point tries to humanise the Nazi commandant or glorify the barbarian by giving him charisma. Rather, he is just ordinary; he has built a perfect idyllic life with his wife Hedwig, played by Sandra Huller. Her Edenic garden, which is filled with dahlias, sunflowers, herbs, and vegetables, abuts the wall of the camp. Her blissful life goes on uninterrupted as she strolls with her toddler in the garden, admiring the white and blood-red dahlias, while the sound of quaint birds chirping in the distance mixes with the screaming from the camp. The movie is unsettling, to say the least, but the real horror is the mundane lives of its evil characters. The audience has nowhere to hide. You have to grapple with the serenity of their routine lives as smoke blows from the gas chambers from a distance. A strange level of moral obliviousness In one scene, a worker spreads the ashes from the camp over the soil, and produce continues to grow from this fertile soil. The casual indifference of the inhabitants of the house and nature is not a convoluted metaphor, rather it directly points to the present. In an interview, Glazer said, “The present-tense of the film, everything has to serve that. I didn’t want to make a museum piece. I didn’t want to make a film where we felt this kind of safe distance from these events ... everything here is there in the service of that idea, of how there are similarities to the perpetrators rather than our similarities with the victims ... there is no distance between now and then.” The director has said in various interviews that he wanted to examine the characters anthropologically, avoiding the artifice and glamour of cinema. Glazer uses his camera in a Big Brother fashion, like a fly on the wall. The cameras were obscured in the bushes with no film lighting, and the scenes were filmed simultaneously. The director has said that this allowed him to capture things in real time, which creates the present tense as an experience. Additionally, the movie does not use aesthetics to give it that warm and aged look particular to period dramas, nor does it use any filters to soften the image. The lenses are sharp and crisp, the Nazi world resembles our own. In one scene, Rudolf Höss walks into a pristine white doctor’s room, and the doctor casually asks him about his bowel movements. The bright white room with the commandant on the table undergoing his routine check-up looks like a basic medical examination; even war criminals need regular check-ups. Rudolf Höss is an ordinary, boring man who is concerned with following orders, i.e, killing the Jews, in an effective manner. His persona resembles Adolf Eichmann, the infamous SS officer whose controversial trail took the world by storm. His defence, Robert Servatius, said that his client’s personality was that of a ‘common mailman’. Similarly, Rudolf is not a monster; he takes his children boating, laughs with his wife at night, is concerned about the flowers in his garden, and yet he is capable of mass murder.

Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the commandant of Auschwitz in ‘The Zone of Interest, is just ordinary; he has built a perfect idyllic life with his wife Hedwig, played by Sandra Huller.

In one particularly harrowing scene, the concealment methods of the victims are mere chit-chat to elicit laughter. In the scene, Hedwig is having coffee with her friends, and one of them candidly tells her that she found a diamond in the toothpaste of a Jewish victim. “I have ordered more toothpaste because you never know.” Hedwig jokingly tells her mother that she is called the Queen of Auschwitz. These ‘normal’, hollow people exhibit a strange level of moral obliviousness.

