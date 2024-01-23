There exists a facility named ‘Life After Life’ in London of the not-so-distant future. Here, families too poor to afford a proper funeral for their loved ones get to turn them into trees for planting. The fresh plants are stored in the facility for a brief period so that their families can ‘visit’ them. This is the mourning period, says the facility’s employee Izi (Kane Robinson) to one of his customers, in one of his many earnest attempts to score some commission.



Izi is young and lonely but he needs that extra cash to get out of the Kitchen, a vast ghetto of illegal occupants that he describes as a sh*thole. He currently has his eyes set on the slick new apartment named Buena Vida, though, which stands tall in the finer and far less dense part of London. Izi is almost there.



In Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares’ latest film The Kitchen, currently streaming on Netflix, hope is scarce and grief is suppressed. Population is on the rise in this world and economic disparity is rampant more than ever, causing the less privileged to take shelter in declining housing estates. The government, on the other hand, is evacuating these settlements with force and brutality and the Kitchen is already on its radar; in fact, some of the wings or sections of this estate, where one race is overwhelmingly large in number, have already been shut down.



A silence that speaks volumes



The Kitchen, however, is a strong-willed bunch where people clank their utensils to alert fellow dwellers every time there’s a police raid. There’s a radio DJ, who goes by the name Lord Kitchener (Ian Wright), who keeps everyone’s spirits up with his eclectic record collection and occasional buckle-up speeches. There’s a skating rink, a market, an underground nightclub, bars, a place where kids get together to pull off stunts on their bikes and so much more that if you really wanted to, you could call this place your home.



But Izi, still, wants nothing of it. In his heart, he has emotionally checked out from the Kitchen a long time ago and is only keen at the moment to look after himself. So, what will he do when teenage Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who recently lost his mother and believes his estranged father lives in the Kitchen, enters his life?



It is here, at this emotional crutch moment, that Daniel Kaluuya and Kenji score the highest as directors. Their world-building is vivid and immersive but the actual charm lies in just how effortlessly they immerse us into the heart of the drama. Everything else you see around you is pure visual commentary and very important to the experience, yes, but they exemplify it all through the help of a tender story of bonding and readjusting priorities. And the manner in which the director duo gets it done, without ever drawing too much attention to their manoeuvres, is what makes the film tick. The Kitchen is a film that’s imbued with a kind of silence that speaks volumes against the blaring chaos of its world.



Echoes of the futuristic hellhole



Izi cannot help but be protective towards Benji and there’s something about Izi that Benji is really fond of. Maybe Benji sees an idol in Izi and he, in turn, sees himself in Benji. When Benji is spotted initially in bad company in the estate, Izi reluctantly prohibits him from hanging with those people. Reluctance is the operative word here and The Kitchen, as a film, works well when it digs deep into Izi’s soul about what stops him from fully committing himself. It asks these interesting questions of him from up close, often pointing the camera not more than an or two away from his face so that we spot something — a small giveaway of any kind — and get to know this guy a little more.



One might find the setting of The Kitchen to have echoes of the futuristic hellhole that Alfonso Cuarón built in his seminal Children of Men (2006). The fact that both stories are set in London brings them closer and they dovetail even more prominently because of the identical denseness and a remarkable lack of optimism in the air in both worlds. Except the new film isn’t close to being as ambitious as Cuarón’s masterpiece.