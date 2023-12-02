Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, whose name is etched in the annals of India’s military history. The first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal, he was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Known for his wit, wisdom, and a distinctive straightforward demeanour that endeared him to the public, he was a colossus of courage, leadership, and strategic prowess.



Vicky Kaushal combines unfettered acting chops with irresistible star charisma. While his on-screen presence is undeniable, he also has the extraordinary ability to get into the skin of diverse characters. Which is why it’s truly disheartening to witness a film fall short of doing justice to his talent, particularly in the case of Sam Bahadur, a project that held immense promise, helmed by a filmmaker known for delving into the depths of ordinary stories of heroism.

The fault in the filmmaker’s approach

It is hard not to draw a parallel with Kaushal’s understated but scintillating performance — opposite Alia Bhatt — in Meghna Gulzar’s last outing, Raazi (2018). They created magic together. While the film transcended the conventions of war films, its story was shot through with tremendous emotional resonance. It shows that when a high-calibre actor collaborates with a perceptive filmmaker, the potential for cinematic brilliance is limitless. While setbacks are inevitable in the industry, one cannot help but long for more projects that harness the synergy of Kaushal’s acting skills and a director’s ability to unearth the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.

A consummate Kaushal seamlessly slips into the Manekshaw’s persona. His posture mirrors that of a seasoned soldier, with a slightly perched neck identical to the officer. His vocal rendition takes on a deep and succinct quality, echoing the commanding presence of the legendary military figure. Kaushal’s smile carries an air of knowingness that befits the character he portrays. His diction, impeccably enunciated and delivered, is reminiscent of Manekshaw, adding a layer of authenticity to his portrayal. In his nuanced performance, Kaushal not only captures Manekshaw’s physicality but also his essence to bring the character to life with remarkable fidelity.

That said, Sam Bahadur is devastatingly underwhelming, resembling more of a hurried crash course on both the enigmatic personality of Manekshaw and the historical wars waged by the Indian military. It’s akin to those fleeting YouTube videos hastily consumed before a daunting history exam, condensing a year’s worth of learning into a mere 15 minutes. Unfortunately, this is precisely the approach Gulzar adopts in her depiction of Sam Manekshaw’s life.





A stark departure from the emotional depth showcased in Raazi, Sam Bahadur appears alarmingly devoid of sentiment. The very fulcrum that lent Raazi its sentimental allure is conspicuously absent in their second venture. Amidst the risking of lives, the orchestration of wars, and the accrual of both victories and losses, Sam Bahadur fails to evoke any palpable emotion. It leaves audiences untouched — bereft of sorrow, pride, fear, anxiety, or joy — simply because the filmmaking merely skims the surface of various subjects, rushing forward before allowing viewers to invest in the intricacies of subplots and characters.

