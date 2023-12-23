The Federal

Prashanth Neel's Telugu-language magnum opus blends the director’s signature dark cinematic style with a fresh take on the action genre

CS Saleem Basha
After nearly four years of anticipation, the Telugu-language epic Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire has finally hit the screens. With a whopping 400 crore budget, it builds on the style in the Kannada actioners Ugramm (2014) and KGF, promising a fresh take on a familiar formula. Though director Prashanth Neel has acknowledged that it’s heavily inspired from Ugramm, Salaar is not a mere remake. Neel has asserted that his latest brings something distinct to the table; its storyline departs significantly from that of its predecessor. The movie sets the stage for a grand spectacle from the get-go. Neel has said that Salaar is set in a different world altogether: “It is an action-packed film. It takes place between strong characters. Above all, it has an emotional story, centred on the journey of two friends in a dystopian empire, Khansaar. It is the most violent territory ever known to mankind.”

