Rathnam review: Vishal show in typical Hari entertainer

After Thamirabharani and Poojai, director Hari is back with actor Vishal, one of his 'lucky' stars, in Tamil action thriller 'Rathnam'. Like their previous collaborations, the director and the star stick to the basics to deliver a typical mass entertainer.



By now, we all know what to expect from Hari's films and if you are a fan, you won't be disappointed.

The plot

Rathnam (Vishal) is a loyal henchman for a local MLA Paneerselvam (Samuthirakani) in Vellore. Pannerselvam uses Rathnam and his other goons only to deliver justice to people and help the needy. They commit crimes only for the betterment of people.

Life moves smoothly for Rathnam in his town until he meets Malliga (Priya Bhavani Shankar), who is a mirror image of his mother. He is baffled by the resemblance and when a group of henchmen from Andhra Pradesh try to murder Malliga, Rathnam saves her. As a result, he earns the enmity of their goons’ bosses.

The rest of the film moves towards the grand reveal, the secret behind Rathnam's parents, what is the connection between Malliga and his mother and why Malliga is being chased by the goons.

Racy action sequences

Compared to his previous films, Hari has moved up many notches when it comes to his action sequences, which are now racy and technically brilliant. His long single-take shots are also very good. It's evident that Hari has invested a lot of time in creating the elaborate stunt sequences in the film.

But ‘Rathnam’ turns out to be a tad too violent for family audiences with a lot of bloodshed and cuss words. However, the filmmaker manages to maintain an emotional undercurrent through his characters in the film, which is his biggest strength.

Racy first-half

The first half of the film is fast-paced with several surprising twists and turns. But in the second half, the director springs a big surprise for the pre-climax and hence, the film drags and takes too much time to reach the final closure. One or two action sequences could have been easily trimmed to reach the climax.

Though Vishal's previous film ‘Mark Antony’ was a hit, the film largely worked because of SJ Suryah. The best part of ‘Rathnam’ is Vishal, who looks very energetic and fit reminding us of his good old days.

The actor looks good in the over-the-top action scenes with his well-built, tall physique and fierce expressions. It’s good to see the talented Samuthirakani in a well-written role, and he does not disappoint by delivering an eloquent performance.

The female character

Priya Bhavani Shankar's role is also neatly written and the actress has pulled it off with her sincere performance. Gautham Menon, who comes just in a couple of scenes steals the show with his screen presence.