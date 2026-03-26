When Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer, written by Murali Gopy and starring Mohanlal, got the overwhelmingly positive reception in Kerala in 2019, it was expected that the film would inspire many spin-offs in its wake. Perhaps on account of the Covid-19 induced-break, not many political thrillers followed it. Of course, there was Mammootty-starrer One, timed with the 2021 Assembly election that blurred the lines between entertainment and propaganda, but that was it.

Come 2026, in the backdrop of another Assembly election, B Unnikrishnan revives the political thriller genre with Prathichaya (Image). Headlined by Nivin Pauly, who is back in the reckoning after the success of Sarvam Maya (2025), the film was expected to raise political temperature. However, notwithstanding the premise with a central character modelled on former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the film turns out to be below par on both counts: entertainment value and propaganda.

Steering clear of propaganda

B Unnikrishnan, who also penned the script, is an avowed Left-leaning fellow. However, beyond using the Solar panel scandal against the former Kerala CM as a plot device, Prathichaya seems to be inspired more by Lucifer’s success and Unnikrishnan’s resolve to steer clear of propaganda.

Political symbolism aside, Unnikrishnan has attempted to glean elements from Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather to data protection, as he weaves together a political thriller. Prathichaya’s plot revolves around the media’s role in image-building, and how corporate tycoons can dictate government policy.

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The film, however, fails to connect with the audience. That would include not just the apolitical sections, but also those that are strictly partisan. Perhaps Unnikrishnan would have done a better job making a propaganda film ahead of the election than this hotchpotch of a film. The loud soundtrack, probably a trick to quicken the pacing, also leaves a jarring note.

There is a scene at the denouement where Pauly throws away a channel microphone, seemingly betraying Unnikrishnan’s own prejudices. Not that criticism of news channels setting political agendas and manufacturing news isn’t justified. Prathichaya doesn’t play to the gallery as much as Lucifer or have punch dialogues in abundance. Unnikrishnan seems to make a conscious effort to not treat Pauly as a superstar, hoping that the narrative will keep the viewer hooked.

A lukewarm affair

Unnikrishnan tries to expose the nexus between corporate-owned media and policymaking. However, there are many loose ends and outlandish sequences. Prathichaya marks Pauly’s reunion with producer Gokulam Gopan, after their previous successful collaboration Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018), which coincided with the actor’s peak. Chandru Selvaraj is Prathichaya’s DOP and Justin Varghese scores the music.

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Nivin Pauly does what he is expected to, and so does the talented Sharaf U Dheen, as the antagonist with a chip on his shoulder. Balachandra Menon, who plays KN Varghese, a character resembling Chandy, dominates the proceedings. There is Sabita Anand making an impressive comeback, and Nishant Sagar as Pauly’s prodigal elder sibling. Neethu Krishna plays Pauly’s heroine with nothing much to do, and Anne Augustine plays a pivotal character. If you go along with massive expectations, Prathichaya is guaranteed to leave you disappointed.

In trying too hard to balance commentary with caution, Prathichaya ends up as neither a gripping political drama nor a persuasive ideological statement. With scattered storytelling, and uneven tone, the film never quite capitalises on its intriguing ideas about media power and political image-making. What could have been a sharp, timely exploration instead turns into a lukewarm affair that fades quickly despite its ambitious canvas.