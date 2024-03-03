Seldom does a critic feel so conflicted about a film that they cannot ascertain where its moral compass lies. The first hour of Poor Things is, for the lack of a better word, creepy. It is so unsettling that each second feels like an hour and is, frankly, very difficult to watch. A sick, twisted scientist brings back to life a pregnant woman who died by suicide by replacing her brain with that of an infant.



The woman now behaves like an infant in an adult’s body. The film is supposed to be a satire/critique on Victorian sexual morality and men claiming ownership over women’s bodies. It is the story of Bella Baxter (played earnestly by Emma Stone), who rediscovers the world, explores her sexuality and reclaims her bodily autonomy.

But this supposedly empowering film comes across as a nauseatingly creepy male sexual fantasy in the first hour as the men around Bella — her God Baxter (Willem Dafoe), Max (Ramy Youssef) — the man Bella is betrothed to and the lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) exploit her in different ways. “She is an experiment, I must control the conditions or the results will not be pure,” says Baxter, Bella’s foster father who wants to keep her locked like a prisoner and even draws a legal agreement for it.

A journey aimed at self-exploration

Max is supposed to be one of the ‘nicer’ men here, like woke men today who pretend to be feminists but are no different. He refuses to kiss Bella, saying, “you are special,” but is rather shamelessly courting her. The fact that Bella is an adult woman who has the mind of a child doesn’t disgust him even a tad bit. Nor does it bother the several award show juries because Poor Things is raking up many nominations this award season; it has 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Actress.

In one scene, Baxter chloroforms Bella when she rebels against his authority and keeps her locked in his castle against her will. Duncan stalks an underage Bella and watches her masturbate from her window. At one point, he sits with her and feels up her inner thighs, trying to convince her to run away with him. We then see Duncan and Bella have sex — the scenes are so off-putting that at one point, the viewer feels complicit in Bella’s abuse. The gaze in the first hour of the film is repulsively eerie as the camera lingers on Bella’s body.

Bella, especially in the initial scenes, comes across as an individual with neurodivergent traits — most of these traits are played for laughs.

Granted, a journey aimed at self-exploration needn’t necessarily be all roses. In fact, when one is exploring the world, which the film shows can be quite twisted and predatory, they might get exploited at some point and take away an important lesson. But must this exploitation be shown in elaborate sex scenes as the camera objectifies a woman whose brain clearly isn’t developed?

