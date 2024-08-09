Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba begins with a bang, quite literally, as it plunges us back into the chaotic lives of Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey). The sequel picks up where the 2021 film, Haseen Dillruba, left off, with the lovers on the run after faking Rishu’s death and successfully deceiving the authorities. Their escape to a secluded hideout in Agra offers little solace, as the past continues to haunt them in the form of relentless pursuers; the cop (Aditya Srivastava) from the original film is still on their trail.



The stakes are raised with the introduction of a new and formidable foe, Mrityunjay (Jimmy Sheirgill). Mrityunjay is a sharp and relentless investigating officer who calls himself a ‘kadhphodwa’ (woodpecker), determined to chip away at Rani and Rishu’s defenses until he uncovers the truth. His personal vendetta against the couple adds a layer of tension, as he believes they are responsible for the death of a loved one.

The twisted love: of pain and passion

The story unfolds in a series of tense confrontations and high-stakes encounters, set against visually striking backdrops. Director Jayprad Desai, taking over from Vinil Mathew in the sequel, ensures that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is rich in atmosphere. From a slow-motion scene in the rain with brightly coloured umbrellas and the haunting strains of Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Diwana Tha from Karz (1980), to a boat ride past the Taj Mahal, where romance is undercut by the lurking danger of crocodiles below, the film is a visual treat.

One of the most memorable scenes takes place at a fairground, where Rani, Rishu, and Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal) confront their lies and betrayals while riding a giant swinging ark. The motion of the ride mirrors the turbulent emotions and violent clearing of obstacles that this franchise has come to symbolise. The film cleverly uses these settings to heighten the drama. Yet, these cinematic flourishes cannot fully compensate for the story’s shortcomings.

The storyline is rooted in the events of the first film. After Rani’s affair with Neel (Harshvardhan Rane) leads to a dangerous game of manipulation, Rishu takes drastic measures, including faking his death by blowing up their house and leaving his severed arm behind as proof. This morbidly romantic act sets the stage for the sequel, where the couple’s twisted love continues to thrive on pain and punishment.

The tension between Rani and Rishu is as palpable as ever, with their relationship oscillating between love and hurt. Their interactions are laced with a dark, kinky edge, as seen in a scene where Rishu, during an intimate moment, steps on Rani’s toes — an echo of the dangerous traps he set for her in the first film. This continuity adds depth to their dynamic, making it clear that their love is as much about inflicting pain as it is about passion.

As the film progresses, Mrityunjay’s pursuit becomes increasingly intense, leading to a series of confrontations that push Rani and Rishu to their limits. In the climactic showdown, the lovers must once again navigate a dangerous game of deception to survive. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba excels in creating a dark, atmospheric world where love, betrayal, and vengeance collide. While the storyline may veer into the outlandish at times, the film remains an engaging watch, thanks to its strong performances and memorable settings. There are times when you feel that the film attempts to correct the missteps of the original.

The final twist: Wishful thinking

The interplay between love and pain that defined Rani and Rishu’s relationship in the first film is revisited, but less convincingly. The introduction of a new character, Abhimanyu (Kaushal), fails to inject the story with the same tension and unpredictability that Vikrant Massey brought to the table. Abhimanyu’s presence, though central to the plot, lacks the gravitas needed to make him a formidable contender in this love triangle. His predictability and lack of nuance become a weak link, dragging the film into the territory of the ordinary despite its bizarre twists.

Kanika Dhillon’s writing, often marked by its mix of perversity and social commentary, struggles under the weight of maintaining coherence in this sequel. The film is peppered with moments that hint at the writer’s trademark edge — Rani and Rishu’s toxic yet compelling chemistry, or the bizarre subplot involving a one-armed Rishabh and a woman with a damaged leg — but these elements do not coalesce into a satisfying whole. The final act, particularly the showdown on the bridge, is a chaotic mess, failing to deliver the payoff that the buildup promised.

Moreover, the film feels hurried and underbudgeted. Netflix’s recent slate has been a mixed bag, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba unfortunately falls on the lower end of the spectrum. While Pannu’s performance manages to salvage some scenes, the film as a whole feels like a redundant exercise, lacking the innovation or necessity to justify its existence.

In the end, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a film that attempts to juggle too many elements —love, deceit, vengeance, and dark humour —without fully mastering any of them. The final twist, though ambitious, feels more like wishful thinking than a clever narrative device, leaving the door open for yet another sequel that the story — and the audience — might not need.