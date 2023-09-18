“There is a word in Korean…‘in-yeon’. I think it comes from Buddhism and reincarnation. It’s an ‘in-yeon’ if two strangers even walk by each other on the street and their clothes accidentally brush. Because it means there must have been something between them in their past lives,” Nora tells her husband, Arthur, who she meets at an artist retreat about this popular Korean belief.

Interestingly, when Arthur asks Nora if she truly believes in the existence of in-yeon, she dismisses it by saying, “That is what Koreans say to seduce each other.” However, it is later revealed that Nora not only believes in the existence of in-yeon, but is painfully aware of the fact that she doesn’t share the connection with Hae Sung, her long-lost Korean love.

The idea of in-yeon occupies centre stage in South Korean-Canadian director Celine Song’s debut directorial film Past Lives. What seems like an immigrant love story is, at its heart, a study on what it means to love someone and lose them bit by bit, over the years, till they are no longer the same person you fell in love with. As per the Korean belief, if two people get married, it means that there is a layer of 8,000 in-yeons between them; over 8,000 lifetimes of not being together (and simply brushing layers of clothes) till they finally become one.

Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) and Greta Lee (Na Young) play star-crossed lovers who are separated when Na Young decides to immigrate to Toronto with her family. A heartbroken Hae Sung, who otherwise accompanied Na Young all the way to the top of the stairs to her house, walks into a separate alleyway — a frame which is symbolic of their journeys thereafter. Na Young keeps climbing the staircase of life — she establishes herself as a successful playwright in Toronto, marries a white American man, and settles down in the US with a green card permit. Hae Sung, meanwhile, walks straight. He lives an ordinary life, with an ordinary income and, from what it seems, doesn’t fancy an upgrade.

The American Dream over love

Separated as kids, the lovers briefly rekindle their romance via Skype calls. Na Young is now Nora. She has literally and figuratively lost her Korean identity and is integrated into American society as a writer-cum-artist. As the Skype-call romance blooms, Nora cuts it short and suddenly breaks up with Hae Sung. “I immigrated twice to be here in New York. I want to accomplish something here. Instead, I am sitting around and looking for flights to Seoul,” she says. She then disconnects the call and cries. Nora knows that in this fight between her ambition and love, it is the latter that must take a backseat. She chooses her American dream over Hae Sung, who is visibly heartbroken.

A split-second scene shows Nora standing in the school playground all alone. The scene is a dead giveaway that Nora had a rough childhood in Toronto as an immigrant kid. “When I first immigrated, I cried a lot. But then I realized no one cared,” Nora tells Hae Sung at one point during their Skype conversation. Nora’s American dream is built over blood, sweat and hard work — must she sacrifice it all for Hae Sung? On the flipside, is Hae Sung wrong for being hung up on the younger version of Nora he remembers from his childhood?

Celine Song portrays the heartache of loving someone’s personality trait and losing them precisely for the same trait to stirring effect

Debutante filmmaker Celine Song portrays the heartache of loving someone’s personality trait and losing them precisely for the same trait, to stirring effect. “You had to leave because you are you. And I like you because you are you. And you are someone who leaves,” says Hae Sung to Nora when he visits her in New York, as her white Jewish husband is seated next to her, overhearing their conversation.

