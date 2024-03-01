Kiran Rao’s comeback film, Laapataa Ladies, set against the backdrop of the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, unravels a tale that teeters on the edge of chaos and hilarity, even as it disguises subtle but solid jabs against deep-seated patriarchy. The story, written by Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, and Divyanidhi Sharma, revolves around the newlywed couple, Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastav) and Phool Kumari Nitanshi Goel). Their marriage takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves in a peculiar situation aboard a train bustling with other newlywed pairs. Veiled brides and impatient grooms set the stage for a comedic pandemonium where confusion reigns supreme.



At the heart of the chaos lies an age-old custom, steeped in sexist tradition. This tradition inadvertently triggers mayhem when Deepak, unable to discern his bride in the melee of the veiled, mistakenly takes the wrong one, Pushpa (Pratibha Ranta), leaving his sleeping wife, Phool, behind. Oblivious to the mix-up, Pushpa innocently follows along, believing Deepak to be her husband. The chaos escalates as Deepak arrives at his ancestral village, Surajmukhi, and unveils the bride before his unsuspecting parents, only to realize that he has brought along the wrong woman. To complicate matters, neither Pushpa nor Phool know their respective in-laws’ village names, rendering them officially lost.

Lost, they find themselves

Enter the corrupt police officer, Shyam Manohar, portrayed with delightful flair by Ravi Kishan. Assigned to investigate the case of the missing Phool, registered by Deepak, Manohar suspects Pushpa to be more than she is letting on. Her husband, Pradeep (Bhaskar Jha), with a dubious past of being accused of his first wife’s demise due to infertility issues, adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative. As Phool finds herself abandoned at the station, her only solace comes in the form of Manju Maai (Chhaya Kadam), the owner of a modest food stall in the neighbourhood. Meanwhile, Pushpa finds herself stuck in the wrong household. While Phool is desperate to be found, Pushpa’s motivations to remain hidden unfurl gradually.

Set in 2001, a time when Nokia phones were considered a luxury and technology wasn’t a panacea for all problems, the storyline is entirely fictitious. However, the fiction serves as a vessel for unearthing uncomfortable truths about social expectations placed upon women. The film’s title, Laapataa Ladies, serves as a metaphor for the larger theme Rao explores — a reflection on women who lose themselves amid social pressures; their voices are stifled and dreams deferred.

In a sincere yet biting satire, the film hilariously but effectively juxtaposes the notion of lost identity with the literal act of physical displacement. The veil, or the ghoonghat, becomes a potent symbol of the concealed and repressed identities of these women. Ironically, it is through their physical displacement that these women embark on a journey of self-discovery, shedding social barriers to reclaim their true selves.

The joke is on us, and it truly hurts

In one of the many memorable moments in the film, Manohar’s frustration boils over as he grapples with the absence of recognizable bride pictures obscured by veils pulled down to their chins. His exasperation gives rise to a heartbreaking question: is anonymity preferable to infamy for these veiled women? Through her storytelling, Rao confronts pressing issues that plague women who are often relegated to their roles as wives, mothers, and sisters — their lives led faceless, whether veiled or not. The burden of upholding familial honour weighs heavily upon them, crushing their dreams and identity, and even their need to be found.

Lost, the women find themselves.

The film’s narrative is laden with unapologetic messages, delivered with simplicity and directness that pierces one’s consciousness sharply. The film is a goldmine for the thousands of stones patriarchy pelts at women — from subsuming one’s identity in marriage to enduring abuse and navigating the labyrinth of dowry demands, to not taking the husband’s name, and having to forego one’s own.

