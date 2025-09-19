‘Kiss’ review: A charming but uneven romantic fantasy

Tamil cinema’s latest offering, Kiss, directed by debutant Sathish, is a curious blend of fantasy, romance, and drama, anchored by a novel premise: a young man gifted or cursed with the ability to glimpse the future of couples whenever he witnesses them share a kiss. Starring the reliable Kavin in the lead, Kiss is a film that sparkles with moments of charm and creativity but struggles to maintain its emotional and narrative momentum, resulting in a pleasant yet passable cinematic experience. Nelson (Kavin) is a young man scarred by the fractured relationship of his parents, which has left him skeptical about love. His life takes a fantastical turn when Sarah (Preethi Asrani), a spirited young woman, hands him a mysterious book that bestows upon him an extraordinary power: the ability to foresee the romantic destinies of couples through their kisses. This intriguing setup promises a fresh take on the romantic drama genre, blending whimsy with introspection. The narrative deepens when Nelson’s visions turn inward, forcing him to confront the unsettling possibilities of his own romantic future. What unfolds is a journey of self-discovery, love, and the quest to unravel the mysteries of his newfound gift. Also Read: 'Bloody Beggar' review: Kavin shines in this dark, witty tale of money and revenge Standout performance by Kavin Kavin delivers a standout performance as Nelson, effortlessly balancing the film’s comedic highs and emotional lows. His expressive face and natural charisma make him a compelling protagonist, whether he’s navigating lighthearted banter or grappling with the weight of his character’s troubled past. Kavin’s ability to convey vulnerability beneath his playful exterior adds depth to Nelson, making him a relatable figure for audiences.

Kavin delivers a standout performance as Nelson, effortlessly balancing the film’s comedic highs and emotional lows. Photo: The Federal

Preethi is vibrant Preethi Asrani, as Sarah, brings a refreshing vibrancy to the screen. She holds her own with a performance that radiates warmth and confidence, proving she’s more than just the romantic foil. Her chemistry with Kavin feels organic, though the script doesn’t always give her character the depth it deserves.

Preethi Asrani, as Sarah, brings a refreshing vibrancy to the screen, and her chemistry with Kavin feels organic, though the script doesn’t always give her character the depth it deserves. Photo: The Federal

Comedic trio entertains

The supporting cast adds significant flavour to the film. The comedic trio of Kavin, VTV Ganesh, and RJ Vijay is a highlight, delivering laugh-out-loud moments with their impeccable timing and camaraderie. Their scenes together are a burst of energy, injecting levity into the narrative. Veteran actor Prabu shines in a pivotal role that helps Nelson decode the enigma of his powers. Supporting players like Kausalya, Devayani, and Rao Ramesh deliver solid performances, though their characters are somewhat under-utilised. A special mention goes to Vijay Sethupathi’s evocative voice-over, which lends a poetic touch to Nelson’s backstory in the past life, enhancing the film’s emotional resonance and drawing viewers into his inner world. Also Read: Dada review: Kavin shoulders earnest drama that deals with accidental parenthood Visual and auditory treat, catchy songs On the technical front, Kiss is a visual and auditory treat. Cinematographer Harish Kannan crafts a glossy, vibrant aesthetic that elevates the film’s youthful spirit. His use of dynamic lensing and bold colour grading creates a dreamlike quality that complements the fantasy elements, particularly in scenes depicting Nelson’s visions. Jen Martin’s music is another high point, with a soundtrack that captures the exuberance of young love while amplifying the film’s emotional beats. The songs are catchy and well-integrated, though a few feel like indulgent detours. At a crisp runtime of just over two hours, the film avoids overstaying its welcome, but the pacing falters in the second half, where the narrative leans too heavily on conventional romantic tropes.

The first half of 'Kiss' is a delightful ride, fuelled by the novelty of Nelson’s supernatural ability and the anticipation of how he’ll wield it. The Federal

Second half loses steam