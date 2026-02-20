About an hour into Kennedy, writer-director Anurag Kashyap springs a sequence so wickedly orchestrated that it alters the film’s grammar in an instant. In the scene, former cop Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat) massacres a local politician and his family. The violence is merciless, yet staged with such choreographic precision — pauses, glances, the geometry of bodies collapsing across rooms — that it lands as shockingly comic as it is brutal.

I found myself on the edge, trying to register each movement before the film cut away, laughter catching in the throat alongside revulsion. It’s filmmaking that is propelled by musicality, not moral calculus; by spectacle, not realism — the kind of moment that exists to stun and awe, not merely to serve its narrative purpose. It is also a register that Kashyap hasn’t tapped into in recent years. Premiering out of competition at Cannes in 2023 and arriving in India over two years later, Kashyap’s grim neo-noir revenge thriller follows Shetty, who drifts through Mumbai’s criminal underbelly like a rumour refusing burial. Set during the pandemic, Kennedy introduces Shetty as a man erased from official existence. Six years ago, after crossing a line even his corrupt department could not publicly defend, the police declared him dead and quietly repurposed him into a deniable operative, a night-bound executioner deployed where paperwork cannot reach. An atmospheric mood piece Now working as a contract killer under the titular Kennedy, he moves through Mumbai in masks and borrowed identities, driving a luxury cab by day and stalking targets after dark. Many of the killings are commissioned by his former boss, who uses the fiction of Shetty’s death as administrative camouflage. But beneath the assignments runs a private vendetta: Shetty is searching for Saleem, the gangster connected to the death of his son and the collapse of his family life, a pursuit that threads through the film’s fractured timeline. Also read: Nishaanchi review: Anurag Kashyap’s film is fun but feels overfamiliar The film’s narrative — unfolding across five nights — advances less in clean progression than in loops and detours: ghosts appear, conspiracies widen, acquaintances surface only to be absorbed into the body count. Charlie (Sunny Leone), a woman living in the same building as one of his targets, becomes intermittently entangled in his orbit as Shetty surveils his estranged family from a distance he cannot close. In sketching corrupt police machinery, the film also gestures toward the complicity of politicians and billionaires. Yet the critique never moves beyond recognition — it identifies rot without interrogating it. The pandemic setting supplies some of the film’s driest humour, especially in a brief cab ride featuring Varun Grover as a fretful, talkative passenger whose anxieties about the virus collide with the silent menace of the man behind the wheel. Yet as motives multiply and timelines overlap, the story grows denser without becoming deeper; revelations arrive, but rarely sharpen our understanding of the man at its centre.

Kennedy marks Kashyap and Rahul Bhat’s third collaboration since Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022).

What carries Kennedy instead is craft, pushing it toward an atmospheric mood piece. Working with his regular cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca, Kashyap turns the city into a nocturnal grid of corridors — stairwells, terraces, parking lots — where bodies appear and disappear on cue. Fonseca keeps the camera at a distance, favouring sideways movement, so that action lands in measured beats, often led by sound rather than dialogue.