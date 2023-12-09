Do you know what dreams are made of, especially for a film enthusiast? Allow me to tell you: They are made of Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu starring in the same film. That dream breaks when that film with these two more-than-reliable actors fails to create the impact that you’d expect. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and starring Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan and Paresh Pahuja, alongside Tripathi and Thiruvothu, Kadak Singh (Zee5) is a psychological thriller that unravels the mystery surrounding how Arun Kumar Srivastava (Pankaj Tripathi) aka Kadak Singh, a financial crime sleuth, ended up in a hospital with retrograde amnesia.



The film, in the beginning at least, seems to have a compelling premise. When Srivastava wakes up in the hospital, several people come to visit him, but he remembers none of them, including his adult daughter, Sakshi (Sanjana Sanghi). Sakshi tells him that he hasn’t been a present father ever since her mom, and Shrivastav’s wife, passed away. She also tells him that he has a 17-year-old son, which the latter believes is only 5; he thinks Sakshi is lying. Srivastava asks her to bring Adi to him, which Sakshi says isn’t possible because he is in rehab. Skimming the surface

It’s here that the film shows immense potential — in the way that Srivastava refuses to believe that he could be a bad, and stern father, because at work, he is a compassionate officer with pristine moral integrity whose heart goes out to even strangers who’ve lost their money in the case he is investigating. It only takes a Pankaj Tripathi to show these contradictions, and make the Rashomon Effect (storytelling and writing method in cinema in which different perspectives of the event are provided) seem impactful. However, despite this, the film falters at multiple fronts.

The plot meanders aimlessly, lacking a cohesive structure and leaving viewers bewildered rather than engaged. Additionally, the characters are poorly developed, with their actions and motivations often feeling contrived and unconvincing. Its pacing feels glaringly inconsistent, alternating between sluggish and rushed moments that disrupt the overall flow of the film. This lack of balance prevents any real tension from building, robbing the audience of the mystery or surprise factor that one expects out of a psychological thriller.



