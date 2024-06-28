If the past year of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s multifaceted career could be adapted into an opera, Jatt & Juliet 3 would be the perfect closing act to a stellar performance. And this one makes you smile, roll your eyes and also break out in hysterical laughter. Jatt & Juliet 3, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, brings Dosanjh in the home stretch, with his regular collaborator Neeru Bajwa. They reprise their characters from the previous two offerings from the extremely popular Jatt & Juliet franchise, which began in 2012.

There is a twist in this one — Bajwa, Senior Police Constable Pooja Singh, also plays a cop in the film, and that too one who’s senior to Dosanjh, Constable Fateh Singh in the police hierarchy. Fateh, in a well-thought-out plan, begins to woo Pooja as a way to secure a higher-salaried wife and a direct boost in social status. In turn, Pooja sees him as a way to get married despite being older, and it’s a definite plus that Fateh is easy on the eyes!

Their cloak-and-dagger romance takes them on a case to London, one that involves catching a runaway bride — Daisy aka Divjot. A Punjabi restaurant and a huge sum of money are thrown in the mix. As to what follows, you can do the maths.

The Dosanjh Factor

Slapstick one-liners, exaggerated dialogues and scenarios dot Jatt & Juliet 3 with an alarming frequency — all regular fare from mainstream Punjabi cinema. But it’s all made palatable because of the extremely endearing performance of Dosanjh. Even when he plays the impish, scheming lover, hell-bent on making a quick buck, one cannot help but fall for his charm. Dosanjh completely owns the narrative and this film. It feels like a natural extension of the world he inhabits.

In a scene, he calculates how much money he would get courtesy the salary of his higher-earning wife. Later, he crunches the numbers for a 20% stake in a London restaurant, with a dreamlike stance on his face. One is instantly reminded of the very popular interview clip from Koffee with Karan (2018), where Dosanjh recalled recalled how he jokingly mentioned wanting to earn a fairly meagre amount, only to be instantly hit by a flying slipper from his mother.

Even in over-the-top song sequences in the film — there are five — and a street fight in London, Dosanjh maintains a sense of authenticity. There’s a seamless blend between his real-life personality and his on-screen persona. In the climax of the film, there is a charged monologue — which could be dubbed as “What’s wrong with present day Punjab Ted Talk,” — Dosanjh delivers it with the utmost sincerity and warmth. The film, in the hands of a less accomplished actor, would have been a major disaster.

A Drinking Game

The film, while undeniably over-the-top and mainstream, subtly addresses gender inequality and gender roles. It’s not path-breaking, but it’s definitely something to appreciate.

The film is packed with pop culture references. One could practically turn it into a drinking game: take a sip for every reference you can catch. But since we are in Punjab, maybe we could make it a lassi challenge instead of beer. From Mother India, Tik Tok, Kylie Jenner — another recurring element from the Dosanjh Universe — Kanye West, ‘Ilu Ilu’, the list goes on.

The film works in parts. The second half drags endlessly, and could have benefitted from better editing. The background score is too loud and often detracts from what’s happening on the screen. Bajwa’s performance feels stilted and forced, and is no match for her co-star’s high energy.

To Punjab, With Love

The actor has been a veritable juggernaut since his appearance at ‘Coachella 2023.’ He has followed it up with one accomplishment after the other, namely his performances in two back-to-back releases this year, Crew and Chamkila, and then embarking on his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ and reaching the crescendo at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But with Jatt & Juliet 3, he is reinforcing the message — Main Hoon Punjab — the battle cry from Chamkila. While he may be jet-setting across the world and filling sports arenas and singing along with global pop star Ted Sheeran, he is not forgetting where he came from.

Only Dosanjh’s global popularity and appeal could have made a Punjabi film’s release a major event in India, especially going up against the same-day release of Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts of a star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Hassan. Watch Jatt & Juliet 3 for the irresistible charm of Dosanjh. Watch it with your clan in tow as those laughs are very family-friendly.