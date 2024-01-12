The Federal

Almost every aspect or broad stroke of the film feels repetitive: visual aesthetics, narrative beats, interpersonal dynamics of characters and even the use of music

Swaroop Kodur
12 Jan 2024 10:15 AM GMT

Quite apparently, there’s a strange case of inconsistency with Trivikram Srinivas. If you pay close attention to his filmography thus far, the writer-director has somehow honed the skill to follow up a major success of his with a similarly off-colour, unimpressive film. For every Athadu (2005), there’s an incoherent Jalsa (2008) thrown in and for every Attarintiki Daredi (2013) or S/O Satyamurthy (2015), there’s a dud like Agnyaathavaasi (2018) served up.


Telugu cinemafilm review
Swaroop Kodur
About the AuthorSwaroop Kodur
Swaroop Kodur is a film critic and entertainment journalist
Next Story
X