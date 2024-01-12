It is as though the weight of success comes down heavy almost every time on Trivikram who then sleepwalks into his next to shake off that glitter. Interestingly, one approached his latest Guntur Kaaram with the same caveat, especially considering the film has been marred with negative publicity in the lead-up to its release.



But does Guntur Kaaram fall into this unintended pattern of his? Well, it depends on who you ask. If you are someone who doesn’t mind a rehash of Trivikram’s recent films, then you won’t mind the new film. If not, then this one doesn’t particularly offer anything new or novel. At its heart, Guntur Kaaram is about the writer-director’s favourite theme(s) — of estrangement, of homecoming.



A pastiche with no new tone, treatment



The story is centred on the relationship between the characters played by Mahesh Babu and his on-screen mother Ramya Krishnan. The latter, named Vyra Vasundhara in the film, is a sworn-in minister in the present time but not very long ago, she was married to a Guntur chilli merchant (played by Jayaram). The opening moments of the film reveal that a substantial incident compels Vasundhara to leave her husband, leave their child Ramana (Mahesh Babu) behind for a life of political glory, which has been carefully etched out by her father Venkataswamy (Prakash Raj).



This bit of synopsis alone is enough to suggest to you that Guntur Kaaram brims with Trivikram’s familiar tropes and characters. There’s the son, the heir, who is relegated to the background only because of a misunderstanding (as in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo). There’s the mother who has severed relationships with her real family (Attarintiki Daredi, A Aa, etc.) and is headstrong about it. There’s also the narrative that features a vigorous power tussle comprising a few elites, a strong dose of antagonism, action, romance, humour and, of course, the filmmaker’s trademark play on words.



The problem, though, occurs when Trivikram refuses to lend a new tone or treatment to his own pastiche. Almost every aspect or broad stroke of Guntur Kaaram feels repetitive. Be it the visual aesthetics, the beats in the screenplay, the interpersonal dynamics of the characters or even the use of music, you realize that you have seen him try out each element not once but multiple times in the recent past. It almost feels as though he is caught in a creative rut of some kind at the moment and is unable to break free.



Could the same be said about Mahesh Babu? Maybe, but with a hint of hesitation. The superstar has previously worked with Trivikram to deliver two distinctive outings in Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), but their reunion, as it were, isn’t exactly the event we were all hoping it to be. Make no mistake that Mahesh Babu is in fine form here and is at his best while dispensing those one-liners in his unique quirky manner. It is just that everything around him — the story, the mood, the staging — doesn’t seem as enterprising as in his prior collaborations with the filmmaker at the helm.