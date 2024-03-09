For the most part of its runtime, Vidyadhar Kagita’s Gaami remains a grand deceit. It willfully creates a labyrinth and almost gets lost in its own creation, until it springs a surprise on everyone involved in the experience. That is to say that the viewer remains as clueless as the film’s protagonist Shankar until the very end and the former discovers as and when, and just as much, the latter wraps his head around the story. And boy, does he endure a task to figure out just what in God’s name is the deal with himself as he embarks on a mighty journey that is both physically and emotionally gruelling. It’s a journey that demands patience and perseverance on his, and our, part but the payoff, luckily, is rewarding.



Shankar is an Aghora living in a Haridwar ashram but his time there has come to an end because he has become a liability. He brings trouble to the ashram, we learn, but not having a home to his name anymore isn’t his only problem. There’s a curious-looking, and sounding, disorder that he has lived with for a very long time wherein any human touch, even a simple caress of the hand on his skin, will immobilize him. A huge gush of energy runs through his body and before you know it, he is quivering on the floor with his life almost sucked out of him

Sprawling canvas, both picturesque and sterile

As a ploy, this bit is superb because you have a mainstream film and a mainstream hero but this hero cannot be part of a physical fight because of, well, the touch-me-not disorder. So, the director must ideate a different film altogether here to compensate for those thrills we expect from a high-stakes film such as this and still evoke the idea that the hero is important here. And right on cue, quite gradually, Vidyadhar begins a neat subversion game.

In fact, he doubles down and lends his hero another ‘weakness’ and says he has forgotten why and how he is who he is today, let alone knowing anything about his condition. Shankar must now head to the deepest crevices of the Himalayas, we are told, in which exists a mystical shroom that will cure all his maladies away. He is joined by microbiologist Janhavi (Chandini Chowdary) who has an agenda of her own to go on this incredibly tall and testing pursuit with him. But this physical journey through the snow is only a means for Vidyadhar to reveal that there’s lots more to the story and that the film, actually, isn’t about Shankar alone. Just as his world of Sadhus and impassioned spirituality, there reside two other such stories, and possibly two other timelines, that could not be more dissociated from one another. First, there’s the dystopia-like medical facility somewhere on the Indo-China border where nameless teenaged lab rat ‘CT-333’ (played by Tumbbad guy Mohammad Sammad) is among the many humans held captive for minacious experiments. In parallel, we are transported to a village where Durga, a Devadasi on the verge of dying, must protect her daughter Uma from falling into the clutches of a few bad people. Shankar’s towering pursuit to find the cure then fully comes to the fore as we gather that he is subliminally connected to both CT-333 and Durga/Uma. And what his journey eventually reveals is profoundly way, way more than what he sought initially.

