Parusuram’s Family Star brings to mind Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster Gang Leader (1991). It seems Vijay Deverakonda has not recovered from the hangover of his super-duper hit movie, Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the dynamics have shifted: in the former, it’s the boy convincing the girl, whereas in the latter, it’s the girl persuading the boy. In Gang Leader , the girl’s kiss propels the story forward, while in Family Star , the girl’s authorship of a book about the boy becomes the driving force. Though kisses are exchanged in both films, their impact differs significantly.

It would have been nice if it had maintained its momentum for a bit longer. When a film remains stagnant after the interval, it risks losing the audience’s interest. However, one key reason why the film is not boring is the innovative cinematography. The climax of any film is crucial; if it fails to meet expectations, it can detract from the overall impact. Unfortunately, in this case, the climax was a letdown. While the film lacks logical coherence, a simplistic and drawn-out climax further hampers its ability to connect with viewers. Moreover, the lengthy runtime (163 minutes!) exacerbates the issue.



Great Expectations



Family Star arrives amid great anticipation and speculation from the audience. Devarakonda, known for his breakthrough role in Arjun Reddy (2017), made his mark on the Telugu screen with Seetharaman. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, acclaimed for her performance in Hi Nanna (2023), adds to the excitement as this is her first major film of the summer season. Following the massive success of Geetha Govindam, Devarakonda’s career has yet to reach similar heights, with only Khushi in 2023, starring alongside Samantha, showing promise. However, Puri Jagannath’s Liger in 2022 was a big box office success for Devarakonda. Against this backdrop, Family Star rekindles the magic of Geetha Govindam. The promotional activities for this film, overseen by successful producer Dil Raju, have been extensive, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.



“About 50 people watched this movie with me first. Everyone liked it very much. I saw only the first half. After that I focused on the promotion and publicity of this movie,” said Vijay Devarakonda in an interview given to the media before the release of this movie. After Geetha Govindam, director Parusuram made a hit movie with Mahesh Babu called Sarkaru Vari Pata (2022). In the past, Ravi Teja has produced hit films like Anjaneyuulu (2009) and Sarocharu (2012). Initially, they wanted to name it as Goverdhan. But since there is a star in every family, they decided that it would be better to name it as Family Star. The team members of this film have stated in promotions that they have emphasized emotions and romance over action and comedy. The makers have advertised that Thakur and Devarakonda’s chemistry will be excellent. However, despite good chemistry, the film’s physics lacks balance and its mathematics is off.



The underlying theme: the complexities of love



The focus on trailers, press meets, and promotional programmes seems to have overshadowed the actual film itself. In terms of the story, it follows the typical narrative of a middle-class family, with three brothers, one of whom is portrayed as a drunkard. However, there’s a humorous twist to why he turned to alcohol. The protagonist’s brother, Anna, remains an enigma throughout the film. The family includes a grandmother and children, typical of middle-class households. The plot takes a turn when a girl enters their lives, leading to a change in dynamics. Initially ignored by the hero, she eventually earns his affection. As the story unfolds, the girl, an anthropologist, writes a book on the middle-class family, exploring the complexities of love, which serves as the underlying theme of the film.



However, the film’s watchability can be primarily attributed to Mrinal Thakur, with Vijay Deverakonda also delivering a commendable performance, albeit to a lesser extent. Another highlight is Rohini Hattangadi's portrayal of Grandma, which adds depth to the character. Mrunal Thakur not only impresses with her fresh and captivating appearance but also delivers a strong performance. While Deverakonda is known for his portrayal of tough and rugged characters, he manages to excel in this role as well. Hattangadi appears to be surprise package, offering moments of creativity, humour, and relief throughout the film. Also, a couple of songs add to the overall charm of the movie. Jagapathi Babu's brief appearance leaves audiences wondering about his character’s potential, while Vennela Kishore’s comedic talent remains underutilized.



Parusuram demonstrates prowess as a dialogue writer, complemented by solid direction. Memorable lines like ‘I wrote the exam that comes once in life. I failed. That’s love,’ from the girl, and the boy’s reflection on actions such as ‘climbing to see if there is a lift, calling to see if there are cigarettes, drinking to see if there is medicine’ are charming. Deverakonda’s dialogue, ‘If the middle class wins over, the whole scene will change by noon,’ encapsulates the essence of the film, which could have benefited from a shorter runtime and a revised climax to appeal to a wider audience. Despite these flaws, it’s worth a watch, especially on a leisurely holiday with limited movie options.



This article was originally published by The Federal Telangana