Writer-director Karan Gour built Kshay (2012), his debut black-and-white feature, around the consequences of marital angst and blind obsession taking over an idle mind. A decade later, Gour revisits these themes once again in Fairy Folk, his startling sophomore feature: the suffocating confines of marriage between a seemingly well-adjusted couple become the canvas for the depths of obsession that traps an idle mind.



There are directors who keep making the same film over and over again and then there are directors who keep refining their first film in every film they make. Over the course of the 100-minute Fairy Folk, which released in theatre earlier this month, Gour posits himself as a director who falls somewhere in between — a storyteller intent on disintegrating and expanding the identity of his own stories.

The result is an independent film (Gour has written, directed, edited, composed music, and co-produced the feature; the kind of entrepreneurial filmmaking that signals a complete disregard for creative compromise) that is nothing like what Gour has made before or will make again. Fairy Folk is at once, mind-boggling, weird, provocative, playful, poetic, and utterly distinct, suffused with the kind of tension, humour, and emotional conscience that fully embraces and encompasses the tragedies of human existence.

This is a film about the shackles that humans construct in the name of gender, politics, domesticity, desire, stability, morality, and the frustrations that accompany once we realize that the shackles are of our own making. Fairy Folk, then, is as much a compelling coming-of-age tale as it is a competent survival thriller.

The exposition of dormant desire

The action begins with a breakdown, both literal and metaphorical. Late at night, Mohit (the incomparable Mukul Chadda) and Ritika (Rasika Dugal) are left stranded as their car comes to a halt in Aarey Colony. As the couple bicker over booking an Uber to go home, a creature appears in front of them. In a state of panic, the couple flee the spot only to realize that the creature has followed them home. The next morning, Mohit inspects the creature in his living room and we learn that their new guest has a human form although no genitals or an affinity for clothing.

Dumbstruck by the absurdity of the circumstances, Mohit and Ritika confide in their friends about the new house guest and are promptly told to get rid of it, advice that appeals to neither of them. With time, Mohit starts to bond with the genderless being, as if acquainting himself with a subservient pet: he orders it around, trains it to be a server at his house parties, and observes its mannerisms with the precision of a scientist. But it becomes easy to discern that Mohit is neither a thoughtful host or a caregiver, rather an emasculated man desperate to exert power in a household where his wife is the sole breadwinner.

In 2024, Fairy Folk is exactly the kind of film that should be supported by the influx of streaming platforms

As Mohit gets more and more obsessed with pushing the buttons of this genderless being, he ends up crossing the line one night. The morning after, Mohit and Ritika wake up to another house guest: a younger, physically attractive man who claims to be Mohit (Chandrachoor Rai) and seemingly possesses his memory and mannerisms. And when Ritika embarks on a relationship with their new guest, it eventually exposes the extent of her dormant desires, setting Mohit up for further emasculation.

