Chandramukhi 2 review: Not a patch on the first part featuring Rajini-Jyothika

P Vasu, the director who made the comeback film of superstar Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi (after the Baba debacle) is back with Chandramukhi 2. But this time, instead of Rajinikanth, we have Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar in place of Nayanthara, and Kangana Ranaut takes on Jyotika's role. Besides Vasu, Vadivelu is the only connection from part one.

Chandramukhi 2 faithfully follows the same template as the first film. An affluent family from the city arrives at the haunted 'Vettaiyan' palace, which is now owned by Murugesan (Vadivelu), to stay for the next forty-eight days to complete a puja for their kula deivam (ancestral deity). The king-size family comprises of an ensemble of actors like Radhika, Vignesh, Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Menon, Suresh Menon, Ravi Mariya, and others.

They also bring along the children of Radhika's estranged daughter who has passed away in a tragic accident along with her husband. Now, the children are under the care of their guardian Pandian (Raghava Lawrence). In a series of unfortunate events, Srushti Dange opens the south-side room only to bring back the deadly Chandramukhi into their lives.

Chandramukhi 2, however, has two ghosts. Yes, Lakshmi Menon and Raghava Lawrence are both possessed by Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan, to take forward the tried and tested horror genre in the sequel.

P Vasu has tried to replicate all the scenes from the original that even the song sequences here reminds you of the 2007 blockbuster. Raghava Lawrence has imitated Rajinikanth throughout the film but that only works well in his scenes with Vadivelu. Sadly, Kangana Ranaut is a miscast in the film as she's not able to create the magic Jyotika had in the first part. Even Vadiveu makes us laugh in a just a couple of scenes, with most of his punches landing completely flat. Veteran actor Radhika is adequate while the others don't leave a mark at all!

While the first half of the film is passable with Vadivelu's comedy sequences and the usual jumps and scares one sees in horror films, the second half gets tedious as the main conflict seems to be between Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi. The flashback portions are not convincing as they only remind us of the story that we already saw in the first part. However, it does have small twist. Lawrence is confident and delivers his role with conviction in the period portions but Kangana somehow doesn't live up to her talent.

The climax also looks rushed and does not provide any high moments. Lakshmi Menon's character comes as a surprise but she doesn't get enough scope to perform.

Another big drawback of Chandramukhi 2 is the music. Vidyasagar's absence is quite evident, and the Academy Award-winning MM Keeravani fails to match up to the standards of the former.

Overall, Chandramukhi 2 is a predictable horror thriller without any memorable moments. It is strictly for horror thriller fans!