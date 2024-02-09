Bhakshak opens with screams of a woman who is being violated by a man in a shelter meant for young orphaned girls. After raping the woman, the two men in charge of the shelter take her to a ground where she is cremated alive — an incident which is a chilling reminder of the Hathras rape case in 2020 where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gangraped by four upper-caste men. After her death, her body was forcibly cremated in the dead of the night by UP police, without the consent of her family.



Based on Muzaffarpur Balika Grih rape case of 2018, Bhakshak follows Vaishali Singh (played by Bhumi Pednekar, with a fitting Bihari accent) and Bhaskar Singla (essayed by the legendary Sanjay Mishra), two journalists from a local news channel who try to break a news story as the administration thwarts their attempts to hold power to account.

Vaishali, having refused to sell her soul to the national media houses, has decided to start her news venture from scratch and cover local news in Patna. Filming her bulletins with dilapidated equipment is Bhaskar (Mishra) who is part-time production assistant, part-time tea enthusiast. The camaraderie between Vaishali and Bhaskar is earnest — the two appear more professional colleagues than a father-daughter duo.

The poor state of hyperlocal media

Bhakshak offers a realistic portrayal of the plight of local journalists, particularly the ones who don’t have sprawling offices spanning acres or the muscle power of an industrialist baron backing them financially. As Vaishali knocks one door after another to unearth the truth about the sexual abuse in a shelter, she realizes a bitter truth — the legacy media can crush local journalists because they not only have more resources but better access. “Kaun baat karega humse (Who will speak to us)?” asks a helpless Bhaskar at one point.

A commentary on the poor state of local and hyperlocal news media in India, Bhakshak shows how journalists reporting on local issues have much less to gain monetarily and more to lose as they try to uncover sex rackets and incidents of child abuse.

Each time Vaishali and Bhaskar lose hope, their informant and source Gupta ji (played by an effortlessly humorous Durgesh Kumar) springs into action with his witty commentary and pointed jibes. He reminds the duo that journalism is, at its core, an act of courage. Kumar is an absolute scene-stealer and brings in much-needed comic respite in a film which can be otherwise very triggering to watch given the subject matter it deals with.

“Why don’t you sell Litti Chokha on the streets? Or open a grocery store? Why bother with journalism?,” Gupta remarks snarkily in an attempt to awaken the conscience of Vaishali and Bhaskar. The banter between Gupta and Bhaskar in the latter half of the film is tongue-in-cheek and effortlessly humorous. The jibes taken by two men at each other flow so naturally that after a while, it seems like Sanjay Mishra and Durgesh Kumar improvised them on the set.

