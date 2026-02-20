Whether they work for you or not, this much is clear: Anubhav Sinha’s films are not for the faint-hearted. By the time the Delhi premiere of his latest film Assi ended, I could see dazed and teary-eyed audience members in my immediate vicinity, looking as though they were re-examining everything they knew or believed in.

Across the last 7-8 years, Sinha has made a series of message-driven films that put the spotlight on several different fault lines in contemporary India — Islamophobia (Mulk), caste-based oppression (Article 15), misogyny (Thappad) and so on. And while these films have been positively received on the whole, there have been certain recurring criticisms as well — too much exposition (Ayushmann in Article 15), too little visual flair (Thappad looked like a mid-budget TV show, basically), and a tendency to descend into shrill preachiness. Against this backdrop Assi arrives like a mighty thunderclap, a direct riposte to those critiques. Urgent, well-shot, beautifully written and backed up by a uniformly excellent cast, Assi is easily Sinha’s best work. Taapsee Pannu plays Raavi, an advocate representing a gang-rape survivor Parima (Kani Kusruti), a Delhi schoolteacher brutally assaulted inside a moving SUV and dumped on the railway tracks right after. These are the two towering performances of the film, but Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub is quietly brilliant as well, playing Parima’s loving and supportive husband Vinay. Also read: In Anubhav Sinha’s films, the cry for social justice, yearning for real change As is the ever-reliable Kumud Mishra who plays Kartik, a bereaved man who turns to vigilante violence in the wake of the apathy he receives from the legal system. The screenplay, co-written by Sinha and his frequent collaborator Gaurav Solanki, makes sure that each of their individual stories feeds into the larger point being made about rape culture in India — not to mention, the laissez-faire, ‘boys will be boys’ manner in which we raise our young men. A rigged system The film’s name is derived from a line delivered by Raavi in the courtroom, before the judge (Revathy, in an impactful cameo): “Apraadh waale din desh mein assi (80) rape complaints hue thay, jismein se 76 ka toh trial bhi start nahi hua hai” (On the day Parima was raped, there were a total of 80 rape complaints across the country, and trials had not yet begun for 76 of those cases). This sets the tone for the courtroom-thriller part of the film, where Raavi and Parima go up against a deeply misogynist system rigged against women. Phrases like “burden of proof” begin to ring hollow after a while. “Kabhi DNA nahi match hotaa, toh kabhi number plate nahi miltay”, says Kartik (Kumud Mishra) at one point. Corrupt police officers and apathetic judges ensure that justice, even in those cases where everybody knows from day one who the culprit is, moves at a glacial pace. When the defence lawyer asks Parima why she couldn’t remember the faces of the accused very well, there is an unspoken rhetorical flourish in his voice. The insinuation being, you are lying in order to convict someone, anyone. Also read: Anubhav Sinha interview: ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a thriller at the end of the day’ Among the crew, I thought writer Gaurav Solanki and cinematographer Ewan Mulligan had their career-best outings in Assi. Both are recurring Anubhav Sinha collaborators. Mulligan’s nighttime photography of Delhi portrays it as a war zone, almost, for women. An unforgettable frame happens when the police first discover an unconscious Parima on the railway tracks at night. The cascading tracks themselves unfurl towards the centre of the frame, thereby placing the audience at ground level, in the belly of the beast. Meanwhile the overhead foot-bridge looms large like an old-school watchtower, making the whole picture look like we have stumbled onto a medieval, militarised, barbaric kingdom — which is exactly what Delhi is, of course, especially from the point of view of women.

In a shocking moment, there is black ink flung across Taapsee Pannu’s face outside the court premises. She absolutely nails that scene: the shock, the hurt, the anger all intermingling expertly on her face.

Writer Gaurav Solanki takes us to places that 9 out of 10 writers would steer clear from — for example, a schoolboy WhatsApp group where teenaged boys are cravenly making fun of their own teacher’s rape, and even expressing regret that they could not “join”. The 39-year-old Solanki is known as one of the firebrands of contemporary Hindi literature. Off the top of my head, I can think of at least two of his published Hindi short stories that cover similarly disturbing ground — in his story “Blue Film” a man covertly films his own girlfriend while the two of them are making love, while in “Gyaarahvi ‘A’ Ke Ladke” (The Boys of XI ‘A’), the central character (a teenaged boy) pimps out his own girlfriend into entering the lucrative phone-sex business. It is no surprise, therefore, that Solanki’s writing in Assi shows a keen understanding of young, deeply misogynist Indian men. To that end, a revelatory moment happens when one of the accused tells a male cop, “Aap bhi mard ho. Aap bataao, aurat ki marzi ke bina yeh kaam ho sakta hai?” (You’re a man, you tell me, can this really happen if the women didn’t want it?) implying that women who are raped must have, at some level, invited or provoked the act.