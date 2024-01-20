The year is 2024 and the romcom genre is all but dead. Most studios are preoccupied with selling experiences in the guise of superhero films, relegating the frothiness of romantic comedies to a footnote. The adrenaline-riddled summer blockbusters leave little to no space for the specific kind of outings where feelings are aired and emotions are vented.



But their absence is also guided by how rapidly the landscape of modern-day dating has transformed of late. Digital intervention has not just altered the rules of engagement but rendered the hitherto relied upon template of serendipity and chance encounters obsolete, thus pushing for a reboot of the genre. Will Gluck’s Anyone but You, headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, could have been that film. Except, it is not.

A formulaic mess

Gluck, who in the past has helmed films like Easy A (2010) and Friends with Benefits (2011), trades inventive charm for empty predictability in his latest work. Anyone but You unfolds as a glammed-up reiteration of every jaded romantic comedy trope in the book and makes no semblance of an effort for ingenuity. Things, as they often do, start at a coffee shop. One day, Bea (Sweeney), a reluctant law student, and Ben (Powell), a finance dude bro, run into each other. They end up talking and spending the night together. But some misunderstanding occurs and they end up not meeting after that.

Cut to several months later when they discover that Ben’s childhood friend is dating Bea’s sister. The wedding is finalized to take place in Australia, forcing the presence of both Ben and Bea who by now have become arch enemies. It is easy to see how things can unravel from here and Gluck does not miss a beat. Exes are thrown into the mix, intrusive parents make their presence felt as we sit and watch a strikingly pretty looking film gradually dissolve into its own formulaic mess.

There are plenty of problems plaguing Gluck’s outing. For once, there is very little information about the leads at our disposal at any given point of time. What we know about Bea is that she is not too keen to study law. And Ben shares a sentimental story about his mother on their first meet and later reveals that she is dead. Holding these in its hand, Anyone but You expects us to not just remain interested but invested in their lives. A tall demand that is further addled by the fact the actors share little chemistry.

The calibrated familiarity of it all

