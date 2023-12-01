Annapoorani review: Nayanthara cooks up a charming but predictable fare

With Nayanthara-starrer, Annapoorani, debutant director Nilesh Krishnaa has delivered a functional, feel-good drama that has inspiring and heart-touching moments yet is a convoluted melodrama with predictable conflicts. Annapoorani (played by Nayanthara) is blessed with a sharp sense of taste, so much so that she can tell what’s on the plate even when blindfolded. Slowly, she gets attracted to cooking as her father Rangarajan (Achyuth Kumar) is the chief cook at the Madapalli in the Srirangam Temple and is the one who serves food/prasadam to the deity, Lord Rangan, himself. As Annapoorani grows up, she nurtures the dream to become a celebrity chef like Anand Sundarajan (Sathyaraj) and win the ‘Best Chef’ competition for aspiring chefs. But as they hail from a Brahmin family with a vegetarian background, her father strictly tells her that she can't cook non-vegetarian food. Forget cooking, Rangarajan even considers his daughter’s presence in a kitchen where non-vegetarian food is being cooked, a sin itself.

The film spins the story of a girl from an orthodox family who overcomes hurdles and dogmas to carve her identity

Annapoorani crosses all hurdles and despite odds becomes a chef in a star hotel, but quickly loses her inborn skill. Now, she has to chase her dream with a big setback and more hurdles from her family, and on the top of it, challenges from the clichéd villain (Karthik Kumar).