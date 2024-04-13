In Mehsampur (2018), a surrealist piece of docu-fiction, filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhury parodied the intentions of a Mumbai-based filmmaker descending on the eponymous village to make a movie about the cold-blooded assassination of folk singers Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The one-and-a-half-hour film cast Chamkila’s real associates — actress-singer Surender Sonia, his former manager Kesar Singh Tikki, and dholak player Lal Chand — to play fictionalized versions of themselves. In that, Mehsampur seemed intent on underlining the manipulations of biopic filmmaking, delineating the kind of eyes interested in exploiting a tragedy in the name of recreating it.



The selfish and self-absorbed filmmaker that Chowdhury conjures up in Mehsampur is certainly a far cry from Imtiaz Ali, the Mumbai-based filmmaker who did descend upon rural Punjab to make Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic about the Elvis Presley of Punjab. But there’s one commonality between the reel and real filmmakers — they are both outsiders in the story they intend to tell.

Indeed, a Hindi film about Punjab’s biggest popstar certainly offers cause for concern: the film’s star Diljit Dosanjh has himself admitted to having apprehensions about the project when he first became involved. But if the filmmaker in Chowdhury’s imagination operates from a place of moral superiority, then Imtiaz Ali, the filmmaker behind Amar Singh Chamkila, comes from a place of deep fondness for the ingenuity of the musical tradition and artistry employed by Punjab’s brightest grassroots star. By narrating the legend of the singer through his own music, one that has permeated a wider consciousness since his murder in 1988, Amar Singh Chamkila is both a staggering achievement and a return to form for Imtiaz Ali.

The man and the music in his head

Punjab has routinely figured in Imtiaz Ali’s almost two-decade long filmography, shaped by the lyrical and musical renderings of his trusted collaborators Irshad Kamil and AR Rahman. But Amar Singh Chamkila marks a thorough immersion — Imtiaz Ali leaps at the contradictions of the state with abandon, untangling complex ideas of the shapeshifting memory of art, censorship, and the political instability of the 1980s with the biting wordmanship of Irshad Kamil, the electric soundscapes of AR Rahman, and the expressive face of Diljit Dosanjh.

Co-written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Laila Majnu), Amar Singh Chamkila opens on March 8, 1988, the day the singer (played by Dosanjh) — all of 27 — and his second wife Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) were gunned down as they arrived in Mehsampur for a show. Their deaths arrive out of nowhere, a seemingly harmless moment acquiring meaning with unrelenting gunshots. Working with cinematographer Slyvester Fonseca, Ali stages their deaths as matter-of-fact, the brutality of the scene (a shot of Dosanjh’s face taking in the face of his killer is haunting) rendered effective by how quickly it ends. The action unfolds over the night following the singer’s death until his funeral the next afternoon. It is within this timeframe that Ali condenses the last decade of the singer’s life, employing flashbacks, oral storytelling, and multiple perspectives as narrative devices to trace his evolution from Dhanni Ram, a Dalit factory worker to Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab’s highest record-selling artist of all time.

Over the course of the 146-minute runtime of the film, Ali remains unaffected with solving the mystery of Chamkila’s murder (“Jiss wajah se chamka woh, uss wajah se tapka,” notes Kamil’s lyrics in the pulsating “Baaja.”) even as the film sheds light on all the possible suspects. What the makers choose to reckon with instead is the juxtaposition of fame and infamy in the reception of Amar Singh Chamkila’s music, something that continues to be central to his legend. To make sense of that, the film roots itself in a familiar Imtiaz Ali preoccupation: the all-consuming nature of love; its power to make and break, in particular its ability to offer salvation after complete destruction.

Amar Singh Chamkila is another Imtiaz Ali love story, a compelling iteration of his signature romanticism.

That is to say, Amar Singh Chamkila is another Imtiaz Ali love story, a compelling iteration of his signature romanticism. Even in this film, the all-consuming nature of love is put under the magnifying glass, in particular its ability to offer salvation after complete destruction. But unlike past Imtiaz Ali romances, this is a love-story of a man and the music in his head (the comparisons to Rockstar is inevitable, although slightly reductive). So even when the world sees Chamkila’s music — raw, unflinching, and full of double entendres — as a reflection of purported misogyny and toxic Punjabi masculinity, the film and the singer sees his music as an extension of his own self.

