Ten years after the events of Death on the Nile (2022), Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, a Belgian detective in Agatha Christie’s universe. Branagh, who has directed and starred in the previous two adaptations of Christie’s Poirot series —Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile — is now back with the stellar-looking A Haunting in Venice. Hercule Poirot was one of Christie’s most popular and recurring characters, appearing in 33 novels and 51 short stories. Unlike the first two adaptations which kept the name of the original book, the latest horror whodunit takes a different route.



Based on Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party (1969), A Haunting in Venice is set in 1947, and follows Poirot, who is now retired and resides in the enchanting Venice, as he ends up at a Halloween séance, only to find himself embroiled in another murder mystery — this time filled with spooky secrets and the presence of spirits of children who once lived in the orphanage where the séance is now held. The séance is being carried out by famous psychic, Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), who has been invited by the owner of the orphanage, Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly), to speak to her dead daughter.

Style over substance

This time around, Branagh doesn’t just depart from replicating the title, but also goes on to take liberty in adapting the novel rather indulgently and freely. Moving the original tale from an English village to a picturesque Venice, he sets the film in claustrophobic and dimly-lit rooms that hint towards the ghostly forces that might be behind the sinister events at the palazzo where the séance is taking place. However, the famous sleuth (Poirot) debunks the idea of spirits being involved, and wisely proclaims that the apparitions are a sorry distraction for the real forces that are at play, and so begins the detective’s scouring.

The most unfortunate part is that the detective lacks the charm, charisma, or intelligence that make iconic fictional sleuth Hercule Poirot memorable





Much like Poirot’s own scepticism about the apparent haunted-ness of the events, the 103-minute movie even forces the audience into exhaustion with its lack of elements that scare. The ever-so-excellent Michelle Yeoh seems to be the only one who read the memo about this whodunit being given a horror makeover. For the rest of the teams, actors and crew alike, terror seemed like a far-fetched goal in the greed to accentuate the style quotient, which brings one to underline that it’s truly a pity that style cannot make up for substance because A Haunting In Venice was in dire need of the latter.

Superior production design

Although, credits given where they are due, because John Paul Kelly’s production design is nothing less than perfection and if that wasn’t enough, then cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos does a fine job at adding visual layers to Branagh’s rather shallow filmmaking. If anything, the movie is saved by its spectacular art direction that prevents it from being a snoozefest.

Typically, whodunits delve into the darker facets of human nature, exploring themes of destruction, deception, and the consequences of crime. They hold up a mirror to society, reflecting our fascination with both the criminal mind and the pursuit of justice. However, Branagh, both as an actor and director, seems too uninterested in focusing on the actual crime, robbing the viewers of mental provocation or emotional connection that they might want to form.

