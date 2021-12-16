Is bio-plastic a huge step towards solving a menace?

The seemingly never-ending challenge of plastic pollution can be addressed by transforming our broken linear systems into circular ones. For that we need to think deep about reducing plastic use, encouraging reuse and eventually recycle

Bioplastic or plant-based plastic is often looked upon as the singular way of addressing the world’s plastic pollution challenge. However, a wider view of things makes it amply clear that it isn’t the case.

Theoretically, the concept of bioplastic seems sound because as against the plastic we know, which is manufactured from crude oil, bio-based plastic is derived from plants and hence is degradable. But in reality, the problem of plastic can never be addressed unless we follow a definitive path towards a circular economy.

What is a circular economy?

A circular economy is “a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible”. It is restorative and regenerative by design, which means materials constantly flow around a ‘closed loop’ system, rather than being used once and then discarded. In case of plastic, this means simultaneously keeping the value of plastics in the economy, without leakage into the natural environment.

Move away from crude oil

The first step is to move away from crude-oil based plastic. Since fossil fuels — extracted from the ground keeping all environmental concerns aside — are the principle raw material to make plastic, it is essential to understand that we are causing damage to our natural world even before the plastic ends up in our dustbins and eventually in landfills.

To say that we can abolish all plastic from our system is, at best, wishful thinking. Even the most efficient circular economy will need plastic, mainly for keeping our foods fresh and our medications safe. A shift to bioplastic isn’t enough. Our efforts need to combine sustainable inputs – primarily, post-consumer recycled content and responsibly sourced plant-based plastic – to empower a circular economy.

A consistent supply of recycled plastic along with responsibly sourced plant-based plastic will help us move away from fossil fuel-based plastic.

Bioplastic

Scientists have been exploring ways of producing plastic made from seaweed, sugar beets, or other plants. But it is important to understand that not all plant-based plastic is good for the environment. A genuine and sustainable alternative to plastic is the one manufactured keeping in mind the environmental, social and economic resilience across ecosystems and communities.

In the long term, we need to look beyond the at-source benefits of plant-based plastic. For example, ask yourself: what will happen to the plant-based plastic after it has been used?

Scientists have been working on best waste management practices, which includes collection, recycling, and composting, to make sure that in our earnestness to rid ourselves of the plastic menace we do not give birth to a new monster.