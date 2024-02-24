Homi Adajania’s new film Murder Mubarak, which is all set for a March 15 release on Netflix, has been adapted from bestselling author Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You to Death. Published by HarperCollins India in 2021, it is a murder mystery set in the Delhi Turf Club where ACP Bhavani Singh is looking for the cold-blooded killer responsible for the death of the dashing personal trainer on the eve of the club elections. On this chase, the cop encounters characters whose lives are ensconced in privilege and shrouded in secrets.



Chauhan spoke about the upcoming adaptation in an exclusive breakfast chat at Hotel Kenilworth in Kolkata on the sidelines of the recent Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2024. With an oil-free gobhi parantha, a bowl of curd, and a cup of Darjeeling tea to brighten up her morning, she was at her spirited best answering all questions with her characteristic humour. Excerpts:

A lot of authors are really unhappy when they see adaptations of their books on screen. What was your reaction like when you saw the trailer of Murder Mubarak?

Actually, I saw the whole movie in October. There were a lot of caveats. They said it was a work in progress, that the background music wasn’t fully done, and a few other things were to be finalized. But my overwhelming sense was one of relief when I watched it because I was honestly a bit scared about what they might do with my novel. Well, they sent me the screenplay three times during the process, and I also chatted with the screenwriters. Suprotim (Sengupta), who has worked on the screenplay, is someone I have known. We worked together when he was with UTV. The adaptation wasn’t a complete surprise. I knew that certain calls needed to be taken when the book was being adapted into a movie. For example, one particular character is a General in my book, but a prince in the movie. They had some concerns about not getting too political, so they steered clear of things that were not essential.

I really liked the way they have done the club. We had spoken a lot about where they could set the film when they were doing recces in the pre-production phase. They spoke to the Tollygunge Club, the Bangalore Club, all the big clubs, imperial hotels and palaces. The location that they finally got worked out well. They shot at the Oberoi Maidens hotel in Delhi. The way they have dressed it up, the textures…it looks perfect! The casting, which was a concern for me, has fallen into place so beautifully. Pankaj Tripathi is excellent as ACP Bhavani. Sara Ali Khan playing a South Delhi princess — the hottest thing in the city — is so right, so authentic! Karisma Kapoor plays a rich older woman contesting elections to be the president of the club. She is spot on! Dimple Kapadia and Vijay Varma are insanely good.

At the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, you said that Pankaj Tripathi is so good that you cannot help thinking of him when you think of ACP Bhavani Singh. The same character appears in your latest novel, The Fast and the Dead (2023). How does Homi Adajania’s ACP Bhavani affect your conception of ACP Bhavani? Have you planned any other books where ACP Bhavani will show up to solve a murder mystery?

My point was that the casting is so damn good. I am okay with Homi’s ACP Bhavani in my head because Pankaj Tripathi is just excellent in that role. If he had cast Saif Ali Khan instead, I wouldn’t have had the same response. He is just too suave for that role. I haven’t planned any more books with ACP Bhavani. I am waiting for this movie to release, and see what the response is like. If Maddock Films decides to make the sequel, we’ll see. I have written seven books, so I am thinking: Shaayad ho gaya mera! Kitni likhoongi? (Perhaps I’m done with this! I have reached a point where I don’t have to write anymore.) But I might wait for a really good idea.

You wrote Club You to Death during the COVID-19 pandemic. What made you jump into writing a murder mystery when the news cycle was filled with stories and images of people dying because of the virus or a shortage of oxygen cylinders, and even starvation because of a nationwide lockdown that took away their livelihood?

I wrote this book during the first wave of the pandemic between February and July 2020. At that time, we weren’t seeing so many reports of people dying in India. It was the time when kids studying abroad were coming back from the US and the UK, when we were banging utensils and making Dalgona coffee here. That bartan peetna (clanking utensils) time, you remember, no? Everyone was washing their own groceries, and doing their own jhadu pochha (sweeping and mopping).

Writing was a form of escape for me because everybody was at home. I had been happily working from home for 10 years. It was just me and my dog. He is an indie. We have named him Chhabbis because he was adopted on January 26. So, during the pandemic, all my children — one, two, three — and my husband showed up. The house felt so crowded, so I went to the basement and just wrote for as long as I could. Opening my laptop was like opening a manhole cover and pushing myself into a tunnel to get away from my life and surroundings.

I used to imagine myself in the Delhi Gymkhana Club, drinking lemonade in the winter sunshine. My reality was entirely different. I was sitting in Bangalore and writing.

Which clubs have you spent most of your time at, or enjoyed the most?

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, for sure! When I just got married (to television producer Niret Alva), we used to live right opposite the club. You could just walk across to the club, play, do what you like, get a drink, and walk back. No breathalyser, nothing! You were just walking back. Everybody else was talking about reversing their cars and being caught by the police, and we were just rolling back home very drunk. It was very exciting at that time.