Udhayanidhi Stalin calls AIADMK-BJP alliance ‘Delhi-made’, alleges EPS ‘sold’ party

Tiruvannamalai, Mar 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has ridiculed the AIADMK-BJP alliance as "Delhi-made" with no guarantee for survival.

He also accused AIADMK chief Palaniswami of "selling" his party to the BJP.

Addressing an election rally at Kilpennathur in Tiruvannamalai District on Monday, Udhayanidhi said: "No matter how many teams come — BJP's A team, B team, C team — the champion team is DMK." The Deputy Chief Minister listed the welfare schemes of the 'Dravidian model government' and sought support from the people.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the DMK's election promises of a coupon worth Rs 8,000 for homemakers to purchase household appliances of their choice, an increase in the women's rights fund to Rs 2,000, an increase in assistance for the elderly and others to Rs 2,000, an increase in assistance for differently-abled persons to Rs 2,500, an increase in the assistance under the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' and 'Pudhumai Penn' schemes for students to Rs 1,500; and more promises including free pump sets for farmers.

He said generally, if a product comes into the market and receives a huge welcome, everyone will start manufacturing the same product.

"That is called a China make. It is not original. Similarly, today, the BJP and AIADMK have launched an alliance called Delhi Made or Delhi Make. As China make, this is Delhi make." Once the election is over, for the AIADMK, that alliance has neither a warranty nor a guarantee. "They will pull the fuse," he said without naming any party or leader. Whether they take off the fuse or not, "we have to do that," he said and expressed confidence that the people will undo the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

The DMK youth wing chief alleged that during the last polls, Edappadi Palaniswami had rented out AIADMK to the BJP.

The Dy CM further alleged: "But what has he done in this election? He has sold it. He has completely sold AIADMK to the BJP. Today, he says, "I will save the people, I will rescue Tamil Nadu." First, he must be saved, and AIADMK must be rescued from the BJP. Ten-time loser Palaniswami must be turned into a total loser Palaniswami and electorally finished off completely. Will you do it? DMK often targets Palaniswami, saying he has lost 10 elections. PTI

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