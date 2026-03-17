Twenty20 fields film and TV stars in Kerala assembly elections

Kochi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Twenty20 party, an ally of the BJP in Kerala, on Tuesday released its fourth list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, with some nominees coming from the film and television industry.

The party, associated with the Kitex textile company based in Kizhakkambalam here, recently joined the NDA.

The list, announced by party president and Kitex Group head Sabu M Jacob, consists of candidates for Angamaly, Trippunithura, Perumbavoor and Ettumanoor constituencies.

In Perumbavoor, the party has fielded actor Lakshmi Priya, who has been active in Malayalam cinema since 2005 and is associated with the film artists' body AMMA.

Actor Anjali Nair will contest from Trippunithura. She has appeared in films and television serials and is also engaged in business activities.

From Ettumanoor, the candidate is Veena Nair, an actor and dancer known for her work in television and cinema.

At Angamaly, Promi Kuriakose has been named as the candidate. He has a background in business management and is also active on social media.

Jacob said the candidates announced in this phase are part of the party's broader list for the election.

Twenty20, which had contested eight seats independently in the previous Assembly election, is contesting 20 seats this time as part of the NDA alliance across various districts in the state.

So far, the party has announced candidates for 12 constituencies.

The party has fielded film director and social media influencer Akhil Marar as its candidate from the Thrikkakara constituency. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)