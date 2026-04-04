VCK’s Thirumavalavan makes U-turn, says not contesting TN Assembly polls

In a surprise reversal, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has withdrawn his decision to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He had publicly announced his intention to fight from the Kattumannarkoil constituency but chose not to file nomination papers.

What Thirumavalavan said

Addressing the media at the party’s head office in Chennai, after extensive internal consultations, Thirumavalavan declared, “I wanted to enter the Assembly, but I have now changed my mind to ensure the unity of the DMK ally.”

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Thirumavalavan named Jothimani, son of Ilaiya Perumal, a veteran anti-caste warrior who has long led the struggle for caste abolition as the party’s candidate from Kattumannarkoil.



Recounting his long political career, the VCK chief said he had long harboured the wish to serve in the state legislature even while holding a Lok Sabha seat.

In 2004, Thirumavalavan contested on a DMK alliance ticket from Mangalur (later renamed Thittakudi), won, and became an MLA, but he resigned after a brief stint. In 2006, VCK contested nine seats under the AIADMK alliance banner (though he himself did not contest). The party fought under its own symbol and secured victories in two constituencies.

In subsequent elections, he personally gave up the Cuddalore seat he coveted and allowed senior leader Selvaperunthagai (who was with VCK at the time) to contest Sriperumbudur instead. After winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he had considered resigning his MP seat to contest the 2021 Assembly polls but ultimately stepped back.

‘Right-wing forces tried to break alliance by targeting me’

Thirumavalavan alleged that right-wing elements had intensified efforts to weaken the DMK-led alliance by singling him out and VCK. “Everyone acknowledges that I worked hard to keep the DMK alliance intact and united,” he said. He revealed he deliberately avoided demanding any share in power or ministerial berths during seat-sharing talks to prevent any rift within the alliance. “Demanding a share in governance or authority is not a new slogan for us, we have been raising it since 1900,” he added.

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The VCK leader strongly refuted widespread speculation that his decision to contest was driven by personal ambition. He dismissed claims that he was eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, predicting a hung Assembly, or acting out of frustration after failing to secure a ministerial berth in the current government. He also rejected criticism from some sitting MLAs who alleged he was not adequately voicing VCK’s interests. “The truth is we wanted to give opportunities to new faces,” he clarified.

‘Retreating in battle is also strategy’

Explaining his sudden U-turn, Thirumavalavan said false narratives spread over the past five days had begun to harm the alliance’s interests. “I cannot be influenced by anyone. I took this decision independently. To counter the slander aimed at weakening Thirumavalavan and to protect the alliance, I am withdrawing my candidature,” he stated.

He added philosophically, “Retreating in war is also a form of strategy.” The Dalit leader emphasised that he has never been driven by a hunger for power. “In many elections I could have contested myself but chose to give the opportunity to others,” he noted.

In a recent interview, Thirumavalavan had stirred fresh unease within the DMK-led alliance by declaring that “even a clear DMK majority may not be safe” in the 2026 Assembly polls, a remark that has quickly became the hottest talking point among alliance partners and senior DMK functionaries.

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Sources close to VCK confirmed that the DMK leadership was distinctly unhappy with Thirumavalavan’s initial decision to contest the Kattumannarkoil seat, viewing it as an unnecessary complication that could have sent wrong signals about internal unity and power-sharing ambitions just weeks before the polls.

Alliance confidence and future plans

Thirumavalavan expressed strong confidence that the DMK-led alliance would secure victory in 200 seats in the upcoming polls. He said he could continue supporting the alliance effectively from outside as an MP and saw no need to enter the Assembly for that purpose. He concluded by reiterating that his primary focus now would be to strengthen the party’s youth wing and continue the broader struggle for social justice.

Political observers note that actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as a notable disruptor to VCK’s traditional Dalit vote bank ahead of the elections, particularly among younger voters in northern and central districts. With its energetic youth-focused campaign promising employment, dignity and a fresh alternative outside the established Dravidian framework, TVK is drawing away sections of first-time and disenchanted Dalit voters who had long formed the core of VCK’s support base.

Thirumavalavan is the founder-president of the VCK, one of Tamil Nadu’s prominent Dalit-based political parties. Originally a grassroots movement fighting caste oppression, VCK has been a consistent ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in recent elections. Thirumavalavan has represented the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency and is widely respected for his uncompromising stand on caste annihilation and social equality.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are seen as a crucial contest between the ruling DMK alliance and the opposition AIADMK-BJP front. VCK’s decision to field a fresh face in Kattumannarkoil is being viewed as a strategic move to project unity and groom new leadership within the secular front.