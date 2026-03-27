TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran to contest from Sattur

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), Mar 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Friday announced that he would contest from Sattur Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district in the April 23 elections.

He would be shifting from the Tirunelveli constituency from where he won in the 2021 Assembly election.

The decision, according to a senior BJP leader, is a strategy to expand the BJP’s presence in the state.

In addition to Nagenthran, the party’s Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, who won from Coimbatore South in 2021 defeating actor-politician Kamal Haasan, is likely to migrate to another constituency.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kanyakumari today, Nagenthran said that he would be contesting from Sattur constituency.

"I will be contesting from Sattur for the April 23 Assembly election. The NDA candidates will emerge victorious in the election," he said.

Though the BJP was allotted 27 seats by the AIADMK during the seat-sharing pact recently, the party was not given Tirunelveli and Coimbatore South seats.

When asked if she was shifting to some other constituency, Srinivasan told reporters here on March 26 that the party high command would decide on who should contest from where.

"I will abide by the party’s decision," she said.

The BJP is yet to officially announce its list of candidates. PTI

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