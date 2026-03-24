Tamil Nadu polls: DMK allots 10 seats to DMDK, highest after Congress’s 28

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday allotted 10 seats to its ally, DMDK, for the 23 April Assembly polls.

DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth signed a pact at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' affirming 10 seats for the DMDK.

Following the Congress party, which has been allotted 28 seats by the DMK, the allocation for the DMDK, founded in 2005 by late 'Captain' Vijayakanth is the highest. PTI

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