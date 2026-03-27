‘Lions’ like K Surendran, Sobha Surendran needed in Kerala Assembly: Suresh Gopi

Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that "two lions" like BJP leaders K Surendran and Sobha Surendran, who are contesting in the Kerala Assembly polls on April 9, were required in the state legislature.

Surendran is contesting from the Manjeshwar Assembly seat, while Sobha is vying for the Palakkad constituency.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said that he was not saying the other BJP candidates are not invaluable.

"Rajeev Chandrasekhar can analyse issues and speak about them clearly, but leaders like Surendran and Sobha are invaluable for communicating the public outrage," he said while speaking at a party election event here.

He said that had leaders like them been there in the last Assembly, they would have demanded the chief minister return the gold allegedly misappropriated from Sabarimala. Instead, the Assembly witnessed the CPI(M) and the Congress "playing cards" by throwing at each other names of the other side's leaders who were allegedly connected with the Sabarimala gold loss issue, Gopi said. PTI

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