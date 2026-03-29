Congress leader Chennithala attacks Kerala govt over Sabarimala gold case

Kochi, Mar 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged that the Kerala government is playing “hide and seek” on issues related to the Sabarimala temple.

Addressing reporters at a press conference here, Chennithala alleged that CPI(M) leaders accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case are still being protected by the party.

“They did not take any action against those leaders. Instead, V Kunhikrishnan, who exposed corruption in funds collected for martyrs in Payannur, was ousted from the party. This is their double-standard policy,” he said.

He further alleged that, apart from protecting leaders involved in the case, attempts are being made to derail the probe.

“Where is the stolen gold? The government has no answer,” he said.

Chennithala also alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan implemented the entry of women of menstruating age to Sabarimala.

“He took the title of a reformist leader by allowing women’s entry at Sabarimala. He is still maintaining the same stand on the issue,” he said.

According to him, while the Devaswom Minister claims to stand with devotees, the chief minister continues to maintain his earlier position.

“The chief minister still sticks to a stand that hurts the sentiments of devotees. Apart from this, Rs 7 crore was siphoned off while organising the Global Ayyappa Summit, and the expenditure details are yet to be submitted before the Kerala High Court,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the state government has cheated lakhs of devotees visiting Sabarimala.

He alleged that only CPI(M) leaders have seen development over the past decade.

“They claim poverty has been eradicated from the state. In fact, only CPI(M) leaders’ poverty has been eradicated,” he said.

Chennithala said all sectors have suffered under the LDF government in the last 10 years.

“Kerala’s FDI is just Rs 300 crore, while other states like Karnataka and Maharashtra have received billions in investments. This is because no major projects were brought to Kerala in a decade,” he alleged.

He termed the last 10 years a “dark phase” for the state, claiming there is growing public resentment against the government.

“We are not just raising issues, but approaching the election with a positive agenda. We are presenting a development plan once the UDF comes to power,” he said.

Responding to questions, Chennithala denied any differences within the UDF over the chief ministerial candidate.

He said such a decision would be taken jointly after the elections.

On funding for the UDF’s five guarantees, including free travel for women in KSRTC buses, he said the government would support the transport corporation and implement the scheme without delay once the UDF comes to power.

He added that the UDF is not against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) , but against the manner in which its funds are being utilised. PTI

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