Prateek Bordoloi withdraws from Assam poll race after father Pradyut joins BJP

In a setback for Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the son of MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, Prateek, declared that he would not contest from the state’s Margherita assembly constituency in view of his father’s latest political move, as his candidature may create confusion among party workers.

Conveying his decision to the Congress president and chairman of the Central Election Committee, Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter, Prateek further stated that he would continue to remain a party member.

The development comes days after Prateek was named by the Congress as its candidate for Margherita, a seat his father had represented in the assembly for four terms, in its first list released earlier this month.

Citing clarity and party discipline

In the letter, he cited the changed political circumstances following his father’s exit from the party, saying, “With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency.”

Also Read: Bordoloi exit : Has Congress lost the plot in Assam?

Referring to the situation created by his father’s move, he wrote, “In the present circumstances, following my father's decision to join another political party. I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate.”

He added that clarity for both voters and party workers weighed on his mind, noting, “I believe that the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party's candidate.”

Any ambiguity, he said, would be unfair, adding, “It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position.”

Staying within the organisation

While stepping back from the contest, Prateek indicated he would remain available to the organisation in other roles. Describing the decision as one taken out of regard for the party, he requested that he be allowed to continue contributing to the constituency “in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate.”

Also Read: Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP after quitting Congress ahead of Assembly polls

He reiterated that position later in the letter, writing, “My decision is guided purely by my respect for the organisation and my desire to uphold the values and discipline of the Congress party.”

At the same time, he stressed that his political allegiance had not shifted: “However, I wish to reiterate that my faith in the ideals of the Congress remains unwavering. I will continue to work for the party and for the development of Margherita in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate.”

Long association with Congress

He also referred to his long association with the Congress, describing it as central to his political grounding.

“I have had the privilege of being associated with the Indian National Congress from a very young age, and the ideals of the party have always shaped my political thinking and commitment to public life,” he wrote.

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Calling the party his platform for public service, he added, “The Congress has given me the platform to serve people and to believe in a vision of inclusive development and secular democracy.” He closed that section by thanking the leadership, saying, “I remain grateful to the party leadership for the trust and encouragement extended to me over the years.”

Backdrop of Bordoloi’s exit

The withdrawal comes against the backdrop of his father, senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi, resigning from the party and later joining the BJP.

Bordoloi had cited sustained dissatisfaction within the organisation, pointing to what he described as repeated humiliation and lack of backing from the leadership. He maintained that his decision was not triggered by a single issue, including ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections, but stemmed from “multiple issues.”

(With agency inputs)