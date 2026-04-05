PM Modi to kick off BJP’s Bengal election campaign from Cooch Behar today

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Cooch Behar district on Sunday to launch the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, a senior party leader said.

Modi is scheduled to address the BJP's 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' at the historic Ras Mela grounds in the afternoon, marking the start of the party's intensified outreach in north Bengal, with the aim of consolidating grassroots support in a region that has become a saffron stronghold over the years and a critical electoral battlefield.

During the rally, the PM is expected to outline the party's vision for a "developed West Bengal", highlight issues raised in the BJP's recently released 'People's Charge sheet' against the ruling TMC in the state, and focus on governance, law and order, and alleged corruption.

This will be Modi's first election rally in the state, following the declaration of assembly polls, and the fourth public meeting at the Ras Mela grounds, after his previous rallies at the same venue during his campaign for the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The BJP leader said Modi's address is likely to set the tone for the party's campaign narrative, emphasising a "fear-free" environment and restoration of public trust in institutions.

The April 5 rally will be followed by a series of public meetings, roadshows, and organisational programmes by senior BJP leaders across the state ahead of the polls, another party leader said, emphasising its plans for the final push for a decisive mandate in Bengal.

Modi had last visited the state on March 14 to address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore, marking the culmination of the party's 'Poriborton Yatra'. PTI

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