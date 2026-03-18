No UDF infighting over seats unlike BJP and LDF: Congress leader Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday said there was no difference within the UDF with regard to seat distribution, unlike other fronts like the LDF and BJP-led NDA.

Satheesan also said that the remaining names of the Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala on April 9 will be announced by evening.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly also claimed that the list of party candidates was delayed by just 24 hours due to other extraneous reasons and not because of any internal conflict within the Congress.

"It is the CPI(M) which is facing the most internal conflicts currently," he told reporters in Delhi.

Regarding the uncertainty over whether Congress MP K Sudhakaran will contest in the assembly polls, Satheesan said it has to be decided by the central leadership of the party.

"The state leadership does not decide whether MPs should contest or not. That is the job of the central leadership," he said, adding that there are no issues within the UDF and Congress.

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, on the other hand, said that he had already made it clear that he was not going to contest in the polls and nor should the sitting Members of Parliament of the party.

He said that in view of the stand expressed by him, it would not be appropriate for him to meet Sudhakaran to convince him not to contest in the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, several reports claimed that the personal staff of Sudhakaran were moving applications to seek no liability certificates from the Kerala House and the Parliament.

These documents are required to file nomination for the assembly polls, indicating that the Kannur strongman of the Congress was determined to contest in the elections.

Sudhakaran had recently put up a Facebook post expressing his close connection with Kannur, which has been seen by many as him conveying his interest to contest in the assembly polls. PTI

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