LDF fields actor Sudheer Karamana as independent candidate from Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21 (PTI) LDF on Saturday fielded actor Sudheer Karamana as its independent candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the Assembly election.

A Left co-traveller, Karamana will face Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and UDF leader C P John and BJP candidate Karamana Jayan.

Earlier, LDF allies, including CPI(M), had announced their candidates for the April 9 poll.

However, a decision on the Thiruvananthapuram constituency had remained pending as the seat was allotted to the ally Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC).

JKC leader and sitting MLA Antony Raju was disqualified after a magistrate's court here convicted and sentenced him in a case related to tampering with evidence.

The JKC failed to field another candidate in the constituency, prompting the LDF to field the actor.

Speaking to reporters, Karamana said he would use the opportunity to work for the people.

He said that as a local person, he knew every nook and corner of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as the sentiments and issues of the people.

He also sought the support of people from all sections for the election.

“About challenges, I am with a strong left front. We will go forward with the slogan of continuity, and it will happen,” he said.

Regarding more actors entering the poll fray, he said that the number of people from the film industry in politics is low compared to other states.

“I see cinema and politics differently. I am a teacher and film actor, which I see as part of social work. The end aim is to live and work for society. I see this as an opportunity to enter public life,” he said. PTI

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