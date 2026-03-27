Kerala elections: CPI(M) alleges Jamaat-e-Islami role in IUML move to sideline Muneer

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) CPI(M) leader and CITU national general secretary Elamaram Kareem on Friday alleged that IUML leader M K Muneer was not fielded in the April 9 Assembly elections due to the intervention of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The CPI(M) has been alleging links between the UDF and Jamaat-e-Islami during the poll campaign.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), however, has maintained that Muneer stayed away from the electoral fray due to health reasons.

Addressing a press conference here, Kareem said Muneer is a prominent IUML leader and his absence from the polls cannot be attributed solely to health issues.

"His stand might have caused discomfort to the Muslim League leadership. He has written a book on Jamaat-e-Islami politics," Kareem said.

He alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami, like the RSS, is based on religion-oriented politics.

Kareem further claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami is actively involved in the election process in coordination with the Muslim League and the UDF.

"Muslim League leaders, including Muneer, have in the past expressed strong opposition to Jamaat-e-Islami. One should examine who prevented such a leader from contesting the election," he alleged.

Muneer has served twice as a minister in UDF governments. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he contested from Koduvally constituency and defeated LDF candidate Karat Razak.

Recently, the Welfare Party, the political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami, extended its support to the UDF, claiming it to counter the spread of Sangh Parivar’s influence in society. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)