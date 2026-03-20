Kerala elections: Congress releases second list of 37 candidates, no MPs included

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 19 (PTI) Amid internal discussions over seat allocation and demands from MPs, the Congress on Thursday released its second list of 37 candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections, keeping all Lok Sabha members out of the fray.

The party had announced 55 candidates in its first list. The second list comes after days of internal discussions, including demands by Kannur MP K Sudhakaran to contest the Assembly polls.

Following intervention by senior leaders, including A K Antony, Sudhakaran agreed to abide by the party decision.

T O Mohanan has been fielded from Kannur, a seat Sudhakaran had sought.

The party has not announced candidates in Ambalapuzha, Taliparamba, Payyanur and Ottapalam, where CPI(M) rebel leaders G Sudhakaran, T K Govindan, V Kunhikrishnan and P K Sasi are in the fray.

The Congress has retained most of its sitting MLAs, except in Tripunithura and Perumbavoor.

In Perumbavoor, sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly has been denied a ticket, with Manoj Moothedan fielded instead.

In Tripunithura, Deepak Joy has been named in place of K Babu, who opted out of the contest.

Saji Joseph, who had threatened to contest as an independent from Kuttanad, has been accommodated in Poonjar.

Youth Congress leader Abin Varkey will contest from Aranmula.

Former BJP leader Sandeep Varier, who joined the Congress, has also been given a ticket from Trikaripur in Kasaragod.

Kottayam DCC president Nattakom Suresh has been fielded from Ettumanoor, a seat taken over by the Congress from Kerala Congress.

Former MLA and Thiruvananthapuram councillor K S Sabarinadhan will contest from Nemom, where he will face BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI(M) leader V S Sivankutty.

Former Minister V S Sivakumar has been fielded from Aruvikkara, while Sanal Kumar has been given the ticket from Parassala.

Former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany will contest from Vypeen.

In all, the Congress and its supported independents are contesting 96 seats, including eight women candidates.

With just over three weeks remaining for the April 9 polls, the party is expected to resolve remaining differences and intensify its campaign. PTI

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