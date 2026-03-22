Kerala BJP candidate booked over alleged communal remarks in poll campaign video

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 22 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and the party candidate in Guruvayur, B Gopalakrishnan was booked on Sunday for his alleged communal remark in a campaign video related to the upcoming Assembly polls, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint of the Returning officer in the Guruvayur constituency.

The leader was booked under BNS Section 192 and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, they said.

BNS Section 192 refers to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot while Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act refers to promoting enmity between classes in connection with election.

Sources said the complaint was lodged and the case has been registered following the intervention of the Election Commission.

Directions have been given to the cyber cell of the police to remove the video having the objectionable remarks, they added.

The development came amidst a raging political row in the poll-bound Kerala over the alleged remarks made by Gopalakrishnan with the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress approaching the Election Commission seeking action against him.

Congress-affiliated student outfit Kerala Students' Union (KSU) also moved the High Court and lodged a police complaint demanding stern action against the purported remark, which allegedly had communal overtones.

Earlier in the day, state Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar made it clear that he sought a report from the district collector over the controversial remarks.

The row pertains to a campaign video in which Gopalakrishnan purportedly claimed that Guruvayur constituency had not elected a "Hindu MLA" for nearly five decades and alleged that both the Left and the Congress-led fronts had not been fielding candidates from the community.

Guruvayur is an international pilgrimage centre, and the "land of Lord Guruvayurappan" has been in the hands of "temple thieves" for the past five decades, Gopalakrishnan alleged in the purported video.

"Why there was no Hindu MLA in Guruvayur so far?" he asked.

Strongly criticising his alleged remarks, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said he was not surprised as BJP leaders always seek votes by attempting to divide people in the name of religion and caste.

He said Kerala is a state known for its communal harmony, and that's why constituencies like the Muslim-dominant Ponnani had MLAs belonging to the Hindu community and segments such as Guruvayur had elected legislators from the Muslim community many times.

"It is the Election Commission that should take action against him. We have already filed a complaint in this regard," he told reporters in Kochi.

CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary Abdul Khader also alleged that Gopalakrishnan's remarks were aimed at creating divisions among people and the BJP had no role in the development of Guruvayur temple town.

He said a formal complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission against the alleged communal comments.

Khader said that the development of Guruvayur was primarily driven by secular parties and accused the BJP of "pursuing divisive politics" ahead of the elections.

He also questioned the contribution of Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, asking what initiatives he had undertaken for the development of Guruvayur Temple during his two-and-a-half years in office.

KSU Thrissur district president, Gokul Guruvayoor, in a Facebook post, said a writ petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking action, including the disqualification of the candidate.

He also said complaints have been submitted to the district collector, district police chief, state election authorities and the Guruvayur ACP, alleging that the remarks were aimed at creating communal divisions to influence voters.

Earlier in the day,, CEO Kelkar told the media that appropriate action would be taken after receiving the collector's report.

"Our media team came across the video. Necessary legal action will be taken after the district collector's report is received," Kelkar said, adding that complaints have been received from various political parties.

He also reiterated that all political parties had been instructed to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct after it came into force.

There was no immediate response from the BJP leader on the allegations and the police action. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)