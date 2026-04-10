Jose K Mani hits out at BJP’s PC George, son over remarks against Church leaders

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 10 (PTI) Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Friday slammed BJP leader P C George and his son Shone George for criticising Church leaders, saying their “real face” has now been exposed.

P C George had alleged that a Catholic bishop directed nuns in convents to vote for the UDF and said that the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill, opposed by sections of the Christian Church, would be passed.

Shone George, who contested from Pala on a BJP ticket, also criticised a Malayalam daily associated with the Church over its stand on the FCRA issue.

Mani said the Church’s stand and that of its leaders should not be politicised.

He added that people were already familiar with George’s character.

“The real face has been unmasked and is now out in the open for people to see. The BJP will soon realise it,” he said.

George was earlier part of the Kerala Congress before forming his own party and later joining the BJP.

Mani said Kerala Congress (M) takes up issues based on their social relevance rather than their connection to any particular community.

“We do not seek credit, but we try to resolve social issues first,” he said.

He said the party had taken up the FCRA issue and warned that its implications could be significant.

“After the FCRA issue, a Christian Welfare Board is going to be set up. That will be like a tsunami. If you study it closely, you will understand,” he said.

He added that the BJP would not benefit from the statements made by P C George and Shone George.

He also alleged that Shone George often takes positions that are not beneficial even to the party he represents.

Responding to Shone George’s claim that he and BJP state leaders had intervened to put the FCRA amendment bill on hold, Mani said, “Why was the FCRA amendment brought in then? It was not necessary.” PTI

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