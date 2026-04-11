Global delegates witness polling in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry: 'Festival of democracy'

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The EC on Saturday said that the Assembly polls in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam drew global attention as 38 delegates from 22 nations witnessed firsthand the electoral process in India.

The Election Commission (EC), in a statement, said that the delegates witnessed the scale, precision, and vibrancy of India's electoral process as part of the poll panel's International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) 2026.

It said that the delegates described their experience as "a true festival of democracy" and expressed admiration for the record voter participation, meticulous planning and seamless execution of polls by the ECI.

“Indian voting, this is a true festival of democracy for the whole world...what is overwhelming for me is the enthusiasm of people to vote. We can only learn from this process; it’s a huge process and done right," Branimir Farkas from Croatia is quoted as having said in the statement.

The international delegates began their two-day visit, on April 8 and 9, to Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry by visiting the dispatch and distribution centres, where they observed the systematic movement of polling parties along with election materials through well-planned logistics and established standard operating procedures, the statement said.

"Delegates also interacted with Chief Electoral Officers and State Police Nodal Officers of the respective states on the overall conduct of elections, as well as security arrangements.

"They also visited the CCTV control rooms set up for monitoring the 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations at the CEO offices, describing them as a 'strong pillar of transparency'," it said.

On poll day morning, the delegates observed mock polls and thereafter, separately visited polling stations in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry to witness the actual polling process, the statement said.

The delegates also expressed their appreciation for the "inclusive, participative, and accessible features" at the polling stations including ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, and creche facilities as well as dedicated polling stations managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwDs), it said.

The IEVP is a flagship initiative of the EC aimed at fostering international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and international organisations, the statement said.

"The programme provides a comprehensive overview of India’s electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising delegates with best practices and innovations in election management," it said. PTI

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