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    DMK ally T Velmurugan quits SPA before 2026 TN elections
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    T Velmurugan, founder of Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, told the media that he was unhappy over the DMK's "big brother attitude" and has quit the Secular Progressive Alliance. He is the incumbent MLA from Panruti (Cuddalore dt) Assembly segment. Photo: Facebook

    DMK ally blames party's 'big brother attitude,' exits alliance ahead of TN polls

    Vanniyar strongman Velmurugan dumps DMK; rules out NDA as search for new alliance begins

    Agencies
    22 March 2026 12:12 PM IST

    Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) DMK ally, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi has decided to exit the ruling party-led SPA, the party founder T Velmurugan said on Sunday.

    Unhappy over his party being 'ignored,' and the DMK's "big brother attitude," the decision was taken, Velmurugan, incumbent MLA from Panruti (Cuddalore dt) Assembly segment, said.

    "We were told during seat-sharing negotiations that we will be allotted one seat for the Assembly polls. We have been raising a set of demands, including regarding social justice. We were told when other parties are not asking for any demands, why you are making such demands," Velmurugan told reporters here.

    "I have been repeatedly asking the government to fulfill at least some of the demands. But the DMK has been ignoring it," he claimed.

    On his further course of action, he said that his organisation would not join the NDA in Tamil Nadu and indicated that he was talking to some parties over forming an alliance. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    Assembly Elections 2026Tamil Nadu Assembly pollsDMKSecular Progressive Alliance (SPA)
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