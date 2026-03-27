CPI(M)-BJP deal will be futile in Kerala, Congress has deal with people: Tharoor

Scoffing at the electoral prospect of any alleged deal between the CPI (M) and the BJP ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday (March 27) said that the grand old party has already struck a deal with the people.

‘Deal is between Left and BJP’

The Congress MP further stated that if any such understanding exists, it would be between the CPI (M) and the BJP. He said that while the BJP seeks to eliminate the Congress, and the Left was aware that it could benefit from the splitting of anti-incumbency votes, the deal, if any, would be between the two parties.

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“The Left’s aim is to continue in power. The BJP’s aim is to eliminate the Congress. So if there is any deal, it will be between the Left and the BJP,” Tharoor told reporters during an election campaign in Kayamkulam.

“They (the Left) know that if the BJP eats into Congress votes, it will benefit them. That is the deal,” he added.

Tharoor said the Congress, on the other hand, has dealt with the people.

‘Voting for the BJP is a waste’

“We are asking people to stand with us. If we win, you will lead the state. A new government will address Kerala’s issues,” he said.

He added that voters are aware of whom to support.

“Whatever deal may happen, people know that voting for the BJP is a waste. The BJP has no seats here. Even if they win two or three seats, can they form a government?” he asked.

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He said the electoral contest in Kerala is essentially between the UDF and the LDF.

“A majority of people want to remove the LDF government, and for that they have to vote for the UDF,” he said.

Critique of state government

Tharoor also criticised the state government, alleging that despite extensive public relations exercises, it has failed to address people’s concerns.

He referred to the expenditure of Rs 11.5 lakh from the public exchequer for an interview of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by actor Mohanlal, and said such efforts have not helped address public issues.

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He said inflation and the reported loss of gold from Sabarimala remain major concerns among the public.

He questioned how the LDF could seek another term despite what he termed "poor performance and corruption" over the past 10 years.

Backing candidate, pitching vision

Praising Congress candidate M Liju, who is contesting from Kayamkulam, Tharoor said an efficient leader like him should be elected to the Assembly.

He said the Congress manifesto would be released soon and that the party has a clear development vision for the state.

“Young people should assess whether they have employment opportunities here. Has this government been able to attract investments? We have ideas for development and need young leaders like Liju in the Assembly,” he said.

(With agency inputs)