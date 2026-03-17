Congress CEC clears majority of candidates for Kerala polls, 'winnability main criterion'

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) met here on Tuesday and cleared names of candidates for the major chunk of seats for the Kerala Assembly elections.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said winnability was the major criterion for selecting candidates.

The meeting, held at party's 24, Akbar Road office, was chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph, AICC in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Abhishek Dutt, Neeraj Dangi, and P L Punia, among others.

"The party's Central Election Committee has cleared many names today for the major chunk of seats. Winnability is a major criterion for selecting candidates. Shortly, we will announce (the list)," Venugopal said.

The elections to 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. PTI

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